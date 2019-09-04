RED JACKET - The Belfry Lady Pirates went on the road and blanked rival Mingo Central on Tuesday, Aug. 27 as they cruised to the 3-0 victory in a match at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Senior star Kylie Gollihue got the scoring started early on for coach Karissa Whitt's squad as she knocked a goal into the back of the net in just the 5th minute of action to give them a 1-0 lead. The Lady Pirates would go into the half with a 2-0 lead after senior Marki Maynard connected on a goal in the 29th minute.
The score would remain the same until late in the game as Gollihue connected on her second goal of the game in the 68th minute to reach the final tally of 3-0.
The Lady Pirates dominated the ball from start to finish as they finished with 18 shots on goal while Mingo Central did not record a single shot. MCHS goalie Destiny Blackburn picked up nine saves on the day.
The game was the first of the season for the Lady Miners and coach Noah Rhodes as they fell to 0-1.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 6 BELFRY 1: The Lady Pirates returned home on Thursday, Aug. 29 and did not fare as well against their 15th Region foe Lawrence County as they fell by a final score of 6-1.
Sarah Lycans stole the show for the Lady Bulldogs as she connected on the first goal of the game in the 37th minute to give her squad a 1-0 lead and then erupted for three more goals in the second half to surge her team to victory. Ellie Webb scored the only other two goals for LC.
Gollihue scored the lone goal for the Lady Pirates late in the game as she knocked a ball into the net in the 80th minute of action.
That gives the UPike commit 16 goals in just the first seven games so far in 2019.
The loss dropped the Lady Pirates to 3-3-1 on the season and they were back in action last night at home against Hazard but scores and stats were not available by press time.
They play again on Thursday night on the road at East Carter and return home next Tuesday, Sept. 10 for a match against Letcher County Central.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.