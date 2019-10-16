GOODY, Ky. — Belfry High School will be inducting their first hall of fame class in ten years this Friday night as 10 new members will be enshrined in the illustrious group.
This year’s hall of fame class includes:
- Jonathan Wright, class of 2000 (football and basketball)
- Bennett West, class of 1967 (Statistician 1978-present)
- Steve Mickey, assistant football coach (1976-2009)
- Barry Crum, class of 1997 (basketball)
- Vicki Hall Ramey, class of 2004 (girls basketball and volleyball)
- Shae Deskins, class of 2008 (girls basketball)
- Tyler Williams, class of 2012 (football and baseball)
- Shane Hensley, class of 1993 (football and baseball)
- Raymond Justice Jr., class of 1976 (baseball, basketball, football, track)
- Jonah Caudill, class of 2003 (football)
- Rhonda ‘Sissy” Charles, class of 1985 (girls basketball)
An induction ceremony will be held at Belfry High School in the commons area on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. with doors set to open at 5:30. Admission to the BHS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is free of charge and all past hall of game inductees are invited to attend.
The new hall of fame inductees will then be honored during halftime of the Pirates’ district game against Lawrence County, which is set for 7:30 p.m. at CAM Stadium.
The 2019 class is the first class inducted since 2009 by the BHS Hall of Fame Committee which is made up of various faculty, community members, and Belfry High School alumni.
Plaques honoring all of the Belfry High School Hall of Fame inductees are on display in the cafeteria at BHS.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.