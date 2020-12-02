GOODY, Ky. — The defending Class 3A state champion Belfry Pirates are set to return to the field this Friday night at Haywood Field as they continue their pursuit of the school’s eighth state championship.
The Pirates quarterfinal opponent will be a familiar face as BHS will welcome the Bell County Bobcats in Pond Creek, for a rematch of the Class 3A 2019 UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Bowl State Championship game.
Belfry and head coach Philip Haywood (455 wins) defeated the Bobcats and head coach Dudley Hilton (399 wins) by a final score of 30-20 at Kroger Field to claim their fifth state title in seven seasons.
Now the two teams will square off at 7 p.m. on Friday night with a berth in the 3A semifinals on the line.
Bell County enters the third round of the postseason with a 6-3 record on the season and is coming off a 13-6 win over Rockcastle County last Friday night in the district championship game.
While the Bobcats are a different team from a year ago when they finished 14-1 and the runner-up in Class 3A, they are still a dangerous opponent led by an experienced head coach.
Hilton is second all-time in wins in the history of high school football in Kentucky with 399, trailing only coach Haywood’s 455 career wins.
Bell County rides the legs junior running back Brandon Baker who is on the heels of producing back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.
So far throughout nine games in 2020 Baker has racked up 997 yards rushing on 128 carries and 13 touchdowns, all of which lead the team. He also leads the team in receiving yards and has added two TD receptions on the year.
Baker will be familiar with the “Big Red” defense as he faced them in the championship game in 2019. That was a game to forget for Baker however as he only ran for 14 yards on four carries in that matchup.
Dawson Woolum has added 346 yards rushing and three scores on the year for the ‘Cats.
Unlike a year ago when Bell County had a balanced offensive attack featuring dual-threat QB London Stephney, who accounted for over 2,800 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns, the blue-and-white is more one-dimensional in 2020.
In nine games first year QB Cameron Burnett has completed only 21 of 66 passes for a total of 302 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Burnett has also rushed for two scores with his legs on the season.
Sophomore Ethan Raby leads the Bell County defense in tackles picking up a total of 62 in nine games followed by senior William Baker’s 48.
Senior defensive lineman Dawson Widener has made a habit of ending up in the opponent’s backfield as he has 46 tackles on the season with 15 of those coming for a loss and six going down as a quarterback sack.
Senior defensive back Jonathan Lankford leads the secondary for Bell County and has picked off four passes in 2020, returning one of them for a touchdown.
The Bell County defense will undoubtedly try to key on dynamic senior Isaac Dixon for Belfry who has produced eye-popping numbers in 2020.
In only nine games played the speedster has racked up 1,405 yards rushing on only 96 carries, which is good for an astonishing 14.6 yards per carry.
Dixon has reached the end zone a total of 26 times, with 22 of those coming on the ground, three on passes from QB Brett Coleman, and one coming via kickoff return.
The Bobcats will be familiar with Dixon and what he can do on a football field as he played a big hand in BHS claiming the seventh state title in 2019. Dixon was named the Championship Game MVP following the ‘Bucs 30-20 win as he ran for 228 yards and three touchdown on the night.
Coleman is in his second year as a full-time starter at QB and has added 500 yards and nine rushing touchdowns so far. The Pirates rarely go to the air but he has thrown four touchdown passes and no interceptions on the year.
Coleman, who is committed to D1 Miami (Ohio), leads the “Big Red” defense as he is the teams leading tackler from his strong safety position with 67 tackles.
Senior Brad Lowe is right behind him with 64 tackles on the season and junior defensive back Zayne Hatfield is next with 48 tackles.
Standout linebacker Seth Mounts missed four games in the regular season with an elbow injury but is back healthy anchoring the middle of the Belfry defense, which allows only 172 yards rushing and only 75 yards passing per game.
This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the Pirates and the Bobcats, with Bell County leading the all-time series 5-3.
The Pirates sit at No. 3 in the KHSAA RPI Ratings for Class 3A while Bell County was slotted at No. 6 out of the final eight teams remaining, which sent them to Pond Creek.
The other quarterfinal matchups scheduled for this Friday are No. 8 Union County at No. 1 Elizabethtown, No. 7 Fleming County at No. 2 Ashland Blazer, and No. 4 seed Glasgow vs No. 5 seed Christian Academy of Louisville.
If both Glasgow and Ashland wins on Friday night and the Pirates knock off the Bobcats, Belfry would travel to play the Tomcats in the state semfinals at Putnam Stadium on Dec. 11.
But first the red-and-white must take care of business against Bell County on Friday night in what will be a 7 p.m. kickoff at Haywood Stadium.