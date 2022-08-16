GOODY, Ky. — For the third season in a row, the Belfry Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood will open the regular season with a game against Class 5A Pulaski County.
The Pirates traveled to Somerset in the season opener a year ago and did not fare well, as the Maroons dominated and came away with a 55-13 win.
“They smacked us last year, we were awful,” coach Haywood said. “We were about as bad as we had been in a first game in probably 30 years. I remember a game like that a long time ago in the Pike County Bowl where we were just young and out of shape. We were just terrible, and they played really well, too. And they’ll be good again this year.”
The Maroons finished the 2021 season with a 7-5 record and advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs before they were eliminated by rival Southwestern.
“They have a big team, they probably have around 1,200 kids in the school. Coach (John) Hines does a great job, and we know we’ll have to be a little better prepared this year, and hopefully we’ll be in a little better condition,” Haywood said. “I thought we just got so tired down there last year, it was like we couldn’t play hard. I was real disappointed in our team. ... We’ll have our hands full for sure opening up here with Pulaski.”
Last year’s win for Pulaski was their first in five tries as Belfry had won the first four matchups, including a 33-13 win at Haywood Stadium in the 2020 opener.
The defending 3A champion Pirates enter the new season with multiple returning starters on both sides of the ball, but they currently have a competition going on for the starting quarterback spot.
Last year’s QB Caden Woolum has slid over into the backfield to the running back spot this season to help with the loss of Mr. Football Isaac Dixon, which opened up the role of signal caller as junior Mikey Hylton and freshman Chase Varney are currently trading snaps.
“Mikey (Hylton) and Chase (Varney) are battling for the position, I pretty much told them that,” Haywood said during his team’s Media Day on Aug. 4. “I said ‘I haven’t made any decisions on who the starter is, and I may not for a month. I’m going to watch you play and see you under game situations and how you handle that.’ They are both learning. It’s kind of new to them, and we look at film every day about mechanics and the things you have to do to run our offense. They both have certain strong suits, and I think they are developing those. We are really excited about both of them.”
Both Hylton and Varney have taken snaps with the first team in both of Belfry’s preseason exhibition games against Raceland and Perry County Central.
Coach Haywood is entering his 48th season as a head football coach in the state of Kentucky and his 39th consecutive season as the head man on Pond Creek leading the Pirates.
The legendary football coach remains the winningest coach in the history of high school football entering the 2022 season with 466 wins. He has guided Belfry to eight state championships and six runner-up finishes in his tenure.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.