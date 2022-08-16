Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — For the third season in a row, the Belfry Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood will open the regular season with a game against Class 5A Pulaski County.

The Pirates traveled to Somerset in the season opener a year ago and did not fare well, as the Maroons dominated and came away with a 55-13 win.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

