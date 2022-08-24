GOODY, Ky. — Belfry fans will see a familiar face across the sidelines at the 2022 version of the Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl on Friday night as former Belfry standout David Jones will bring his Bourbon County squad to Haywood Stadium to play the Pirates.
Jones is one of the all-time great players at Belfry as he was an All-State running back and defensive back on the first two state champion teams at BHS in 2003 and 2004.
After leaving Belfry, Jones had a four-year career at the University of Kentucky under former coach Rich Brooks and then returned home to Pike County to be an assistant coach at both Belfry and the University of Pikeville.
Jones got his first head coaching job at Phelps in 2016 and coached them for three seasons before taking the Bourbon County job in 2019. This will be the first time he has faced his alma mater and former head coach Philip Haywood during his coaching career.
“I’m really proud of David. I think he is moving along in the coaching world and is doing a great job at Bourbon,” Haywood said. “I’m so proud of him for being able to accomplish those things. It’s always tough to go up against a former player. Because they want to get you just as bad as you want to get them. I think it does add a little bit of flair to the game.”
Jones and his Colonels were supposed to compete in last year’s Pike County Bowl against Pikeville but had to bow out a few days before the contest due to COVID-19.
Jones said he is excited for his team to get to experience a big game atmosphere like what the Pike County Bowl brings to Belfry every year.
“This is one of the best environments that you can experience in high school football outside of a state semifinal or a final as far as the atmosphere,” Jones said. “You’re going to have 3-4 thousand people there. And then just the atmosphere the Belfry fans bring, it’s going to be a great experience for us.”
Both Belfry and Bourbon County are coming into the game with 0-1 records as they suffered losses in the first week of the season.
The Colonels lost to West Jessamine 43-36 while Belfry fell to Pulaski County 34-21.
Jones, who knows the Belfry offense as good as anyone, said he knows the key for his team to have success will be containing the Pirate offensive line.
“Our question mark is going to be can we hang with the Belfry line,” Jones said.
“We all know it goes all four quarters with Belfry. If you don’t get them right then and there, then they are going to continue to go. We got to come in and play hard nosed with them.”
The Pirates are 3-0 all-time against Bourbon County with the last win being a 21-13 defeat in the 3A semifinals in 2013.
Kickoff on Friday night is expected to be sometime between 8:30 and 9 p.m. as it will be the second game of the night. East Ridge will host Harlan in the opener at approximately 6:35 p.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.