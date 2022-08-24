Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

david jones bourbon co.jpg

Bourbon County head coach David Jones is shown coaching his team during the 2021 season.

 Photo via Facebook

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry fans will see a familiar face across the sidelines at the 2022 version of the Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl on Friday night as former Belfry standout David Jones will bring his Bourbon County squad to Haywood Stadium to play the Pirates.

Jones is one of the all-time great players at Belfry as he was an All-State running back and defensive back on the first two state champion teams at BHS in 2003 and 2004.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you