GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry boys and girls basketball teams are hosting a youth basketball camp on June 8 and June 9 inside the BHS Gymnasium.
The 2023 camp, which is titled, "Back to the Basics", will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
Campers will receive instruction from girls head coach Kevin Deskins, boys head coach Michael Hagy, as well as assistant coaches and players from both teams.
The camp is open for any boy or girl in kindergarten all the way up to sixth grade. The camp registration fee is $35, and then the cost will be lowered to $15 for each additional sibling.
Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt at the conclusion of the two days of instruction.
Interested participants can sign up online at the link on coach Kevin Deskins Facebook page or by calling the school at (606)-237-3900.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
