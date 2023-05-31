Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

belfry basketball camp.jpg

Belfry's Youth Basketball Camp is set for June 8 and June 9.

 Graphic Courtesy of BHS

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry boys and girls basketball teams are hosting a youth basketball camp on June 8 and June 9 inside the BHS Gymnasium. 

The 2023 camp, which is titled, "Back to the Basics", will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings