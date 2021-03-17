Both the Belfry boys and girls’ basketball teams will begin postseason play this week as they are each scheduled to play in the 60th District Championship game.
Both squads received the No 1 seed in the district tournament which guaranteed them a spot in the championship game and a spot in the 15th Region Tournaments which will begin next week.
The girls Championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Thursday while the boys’ contest will be held the following night at the same time with both games being played at Pike Central High School. Both squads will play the winner of No. 2 seed Pike Central and No. 3 seed Phelps who were set to square off in the semifinal round early in the week.
The Lady Pirates and head coach Kevin Deskins enter the postseason with a 19-7 regular season record which is tied for the second most wins in the region.
Belfry has been led this season by freshman guard Kyera Thornsbury who is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game entering the postseason.
Junior Cushi Fletcher joins Thornsbury as one of the top duos in the Region as she comes in averaging 14.7 points per game.
Kyra Justice (8 ppg), Linzee Phillips (5 ppg), Alyssa Varney (4 ppg) and seophomore Jenna Sparks (3 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 bpg) also see plenty of action for coach Deskins’ club.
On the boys side, head coach Mark Thompson and his Pirates seem to be peaking at the right time as they won 10 of their last 12 games to close the season and enter the postseason with a 15-9mark overall.
BHS has been led during the 2021 season by sophomore point guard Sal Dean who enters averaging over 16 points, four rebounds, and six assists per game.
He is followed by 7’3” center Bol Kuir who has became arguably the most unstoppable force in the 15th Region during his first season of varsity basketball.
Kuir comes into the postseason with averages of 14.7 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Kuir made national headlines this past week in a double overtime win at Lawrence County as the big man scored 25 points and ripped down an eye-popping 42 rebounds in a single game.
The 42 rebounds was the second most in a single game in KHSAA history and Kuir also added eight blocks in the contest which gave him 85 swats on the season, a new school record.
Sophomore guard De’Mahjae Clark is averaging 12 points per contest and has been playing his best ball of the season of late according to the Pirate coaching staff.
Senior Tyler Chaffin is the teams top outside threat averaging 11 points per game including a team high 34 three-pointers while senior Ben McNamee is averaging nine points on the season.