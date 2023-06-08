GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry High School basketball teams hosted the first day of their youth basketball camp on Thursday, May 8. The camp, titled 'Back to the Basics' was available for local youngsters between Kindergarten and 6th grade. Around 30 campers received instruction from boys head coach Michael Hagy, girls head coach Kevin Deskins, as well as players from both squads. The final day of the camp is Friday and campers will receive a camp t-shirt.
Belfry hoops hosts youth basketball camp
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today