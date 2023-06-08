Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry High School basketball teams hosted the first day of their youth basketball camp on Thursday, May 8. The camp, titled 'Back to the Basics' was available for local youngsters between Kindergarten and 6th grade. Around 30 campers received instruction from boys head coach Michael Hagy, girls head coach Kevin Deskins, as well as players from both squads. The final day of the camp is Friday and campers will receive a camp t-shirt.  

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings