BELFRY, Ky. — Former Belfry great Jim Matney was honored by his old school this past week.
Matney, who graduated from Belfry in the class of 1977, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28 due to health complications related to COVID-19. He was 62 years of age.
During Matney’s time on Pond Creek the Pirates played their game at the old Vipperman Stadium which is now the home to the middle school Pirates.
Belfry honored the late Matney, who wore No. 21 when he played for the red-and-white, by turning on the lights at his old playing field on Friday night and setting the scoreboard to read 21 and 1977.
During Matney’s time at Belfry he excelled in football, wrestling and baseball.
He then continued his wrestling career at Liberty University, where he graduated in 1982 with a degree in history. He came back to Kentucky and served as an assistant football coach at Belfry High School.
In 1983, he was hired to be the head football and wrestling coach at Sheldon Clark High School in Martin County, Kentucky, where they won 2 team wrestling state championships in 1994 and 1995 and 17 individual state champions. He and his football team also achieved success winning the regional tournament and reaching the semi state.
In 2004, he began coaching at Johnson Central High School and led the eagles to 5 straight state championship appearances, winning two state football championships in 2016 and 2019, two state wrestling dual meet championships in 2019 and 2021 and ten individual state champions
Longtime Belfry head coach Philip Haywood, who said he has known coach Matney since 1984, remembered him in an interview with WYMT.
“He was a great guy and a great football coach,” Haywood said. “He went to Sheldon Clark and they were really struggling the year he took over and he turned them into a highly competitive program. Then he went to Johnson Central and did the same thing. They are a state power now in 4A and can compete in all classes.”
Haywood said that while Matney was undoubtedly one of the best coaches to ever come from Eastern Kentucky, that he was an even better person off the field and had a true love for the Mountains of Kentucky.
“Everybody knows about his coaching and how good his teams are,” Haywood said. “But even more so he was a great husband, a great father, and a great influence in the community. Those are the things that really stand out to be about Jim Matney.”
Despite losing their head coach just a few days prior, Matney’s Golden Eagles still took the field on Friday night and defeated Clay County at home by a final score of 42-6.
Prior to the game, Johnson Central High School renamed Eagle Field to Jim Matney Stadium.
Matney was also recognized at football stadiums across the state of Kentucky and nearby West Virginia on Tuesday, Sept. 18 with a “lights on” tribute as the lights were turned on in memory of the legendary coach.