GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates had two players sign their National Letter of Intent with Division 1 schools during the early signing day period on Wednesday, Dec 18, inside the BHS library.
Senior running back Ben Bentley signed with Ohio school Youngstown State while senior linebacker Grayson Cook inked with the Air Force Falcons.
Air Force is a member of the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision level and competes in the Mountain West Conference. Youngstown is also a NCAA Division 1 school but they complete in the Football Championship Division and are a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Both Bentley and Cook have been verbally committed for a few months now, but they both admitted that now it feels real and they are ready to get to work.
“I’ve known I was secure at Youngstown for quite for a while now,” Bentley said. “I told coach ‘I just can’t wait to finally be secure 100%.’ And coach told me my spot was already secure. But it feels really good to have it happen and now I’m just ready to start working.”
“It’s actually like official now,” Cook said. “It feels like I’m a part of the family, Bolt Brotherhood as they say at Air Force. It just means a lot and I can’t wait to get to work.”
Both players had a large contingent of family in attendance for the big day as well as several members of the BHS coaching staff, a handful of teammates and around 100 of their classmates.
“This is my family, I wouldn’t consider any of these people just friends, they are my brothers,” Cook said. “I’m very thankful for my classmates. I just love this area and everybody here.”
“This means a whole lot having all these people come out to support us,” Bentley said. “It just goes to show that they don’t just going to support me while I am here on the same field as them but they are going to support me even whenever I move on. That just goes a long way to know that no matter what they are always going to be there.”
Both Bentley and Cook won two state championship rings during their time at BHS as they were freshman on the 2016 squad that won the Class AAA title and the pair were captains when the Pirates won the school’s seventh state championship on Dec. 6.