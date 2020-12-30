The Belfry Pirates were well represented on the offensive and defensive selections for the Courier Journal’s 2020 All-State football team, as selected by a statewide vote of coaches.
Three Belfry seniors were named to the defensive team, with Miami (Ohio) commit Brett Coleman being named to the Second Team.
Senior linebackers Seth Mounts and Brad Lowe were also recognized for their play in 2020, as Mounts was named to the Second Team while Lowe garnered Honorable Mention.
Both Mounts and Lowe have received multiple offers to continue their careers but have yet to commit.
To nobody’s surprise, star Belfry running back Isaac Dixon saw his name end up on the offensive team as the senior was named Second Team All-State after an impressive senior season. Dixon is currently uncommitted but recently picked up a preferred walk on position from WVU and head coach Neal Brown.
Belfry senior offensive lineman Aiden Smith rounded out the Pirate selections as he was named Honorable Mention All-State on the offensive side of the ball. Smith recently verbally committed to Campbellsville.
The Courier Journal All-State teams are made up of players chosen from from all six classes in Kentucky. A total of 90 coaches returned ballots in 2020.
The Pirates and longtime head coach Philip Haywood fell in the state semifinals in 2020 with an 8-4 record.