GOODY, Ky. — Lincoln County made the trek down U.S. 119 to the Bluegrass State for the second time in a week on Thursday night as they played a match with Pike County, Kentucky, foe Belfry at Massey Energy Park.
It was the Lady Pirates who came out on top of what was a physical affair as they defeated the Lady Panthers by a final tally of 3-2.
The game was all knotted up at 1-1 at halftime after a back-and-forth first half of play that saw senior captain Nevaeh Wood leave the game with an apparent knee injury.
For Belfry Sydney Stafford got the first goal of the match as she lofted it right over the finger tips of LC keeper Emma Harless.
Lincoln County tied the contest up right before the close of the half as sophomore Shannon Pellegrini sprinted through the middle of the Belfry defense and blasted a ball past Pirate goalie Jazzy Cline.
In the second half Pellegrini scored her second goal of the match, but Belfry was able to muster a pair of goals as sophomores Myra Bevins and Zoey Cuadill each found the back of the net to give the Lady Pirates the 3-2 win.
Lincoln County goalkeeper Harless was challenged all night long, and she delivered 11 saves on the night. Cline finished with two saves for Belfry.
With the win Belfry closed out their regular season with a .500 record of 9-9. They are set to begin postseason play on Monday at home at 6 p.m. against Shelby Valley in the 58th District Tournament.
With a win in that contest the Lady Pirates will advance to play Lawrence County on Wednesday at 8 p.m. also at home.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.