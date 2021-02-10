GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up arguably their best win of the season this past Wednesday as they came out on top of a hard fought game against Johnson Central by a final of 47-44.
BHS opened the game on an 11-7 spurt before the Golden Eagles outscored them 16-11 in the second period to take a 23-22 lead into the second half.
The Lady Pirates made their move in the third period as they held JCHS to only five points and took a 33-30 lead into the fourth.
Coach Kevin Deskins’ squad then held off a Lady Eagle rally and made the plays down the stretch of the fourth quarter as they held on for the three point win.
Junior Cushi Fletcher and freshman Kyera Thornsbury paced the Lady pirates in scoring with 14 each while sophomore center Kenna Sparks added nine off of the bench.
Johnson Central 7 16 7 14 — 44
Belfry 11 11 11 14 — 47
JC: K. Blair 8; Sites 12; Varney 0; McKenzie 3; C. Blair 19; Younce 2
B: Justice 5; Varney 2; Fletcher 14; Phillips 1; Thornsbury 14; Sparks 9; Smith 2
BELFRY 42 PIKEVILLE 48
The Belfry girls’ squad were back in action on Saturday night and nearly picked up another win against a top 15th region squad but they fell on the road to Pikeville by a final of 48-42.
BHS outscored the Lady Panthers 12-10 in each of the first two periods and led 24-20 going into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break, both teams went ice cold from the floor as Belfry only netted seven points but JCHS only tallied six and the red-and-white took a 31-26 lead going into the fourth.
The Lady Pirates held the lead midway through the final stanza but the hometanding Panthers took full control of the game and outscored BHS 22-11 down the stretch to secure the six point win.
Thornsbury was the lone Pirate in double-figures as she finished with 18 points to go with 10 rebounds. Fletcher added seven to the scoring column while Kyra Justice and Alyssa Varney each scored six.
After splitting the pair of contests BHS saw their season record move to 8-5. BHS was in action on Monday night against Martin County but scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
They are then scheduled to host 15th Region leading Floyd Central on Friday in the BHS Gymnaisum. The Lady Jaguars have an 11-0 record as of press time.
The Lady Pirates are also scheduled to play at Lawrence County on Saturday.
Belfry (8-5) 12 12 7 11 — 42
Pikeville (9-4) 10 10 6 22 — 48
B: Justice 6; Varney 6; Fletcher 7; Phillips 3; Thornsbury 18; Sparks 2
P: Rowe 15; Ratliff 5; Maynard 6; Theiss 10; Whited 0 (starter); Hall 12