GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood were all set to face Class 2A power Lexington Christian this past week.
The game never took place however as Belfry ended up having to cancel the game under COVID-19 protocols.
“Due to the rise in COVID cases in our school, community, team, and the resulting exposure, we believe it is in the best interest of our team to cancel practices this week and Friday’s game with Lexington Christian. Our player’s health and safety must always come first,” coach Haywood said in a statement.
The cancellation goes down as a loss on the Pirates record as they see their record fall to 0-3 on the season.
If they can get back on the field this week, BHS is scheduled to make the long journey to Louisville to play former 3A rival Central.
The ‘Bucs and the Yellow Jackets have played seven times on the gridiron since 2007 with every matchup coming in the postseason and all but one contest coming for the 3A Championship.
Central leads series 5-2 as they defeated Belfry for the state title in in 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2012 and then in the quarterfinal round in 2017.
The Pirates were able to knock off the Jackets 14-7 to win their 4th state championship in 2014 and they then obliterated Central two years later in 2016 for their 6th state championship and fourth straight by a final score of 52-31.
This will be the first time that the two teams have met up in the regular season and the Pirates second trip to play the Jackets in Louisville, with the other being the loss in 2017.
Central, who now competes in Class 4A, also comes into the week four contest with a below .500 record of 1-2. But just like the Pirates, Central has played an extremely tough schedule early on with their two losses coming to 6A powers Dupont Manual and St. X.
The Jackets and head coach Marvin Dantzler got in the win column a week ago when they 6A Butler by a final score of 34-0.
In that contest running back Cortez Stone ran the ball 12 times for 150 yards and and two TDs. The Jackets ran for 252 yards and five TDs total in the win so the Pirate defense will have their work cut out for them stopping the run.
Central hasn’t had much of a passing threat early in the season as QB Vernon Duncan has completed only 20 of 42 passes for 226 yards and an interception in three games.
Malachi Williams has been given the most carries coming into the game as he has toted the ball 23 times for 111 yards and one TD.
Defensively the Jackets have been led by Andre Jackson who has 20 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions in the early going. Jaden Mitchell is next with 17 tackles and Khrystian Washington has 14.
In the first two games for Belfry star senior Isaac Dixon has led the way running for 180 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for 53 yards and a score in two games.
Sophomore fullback Dre Young has ran 18 times for 108 yards but has yet to find the endzone.
Defensively Belfry has been lead early on by Young and Kentucky Wesleyan commit Zayne Hatfield as they each have turned in eight tackles. Braxton Hatfield and Blake Hurley are next with seven tackles while Brayden Spears, Zachary Savage, and Alex Long each have six.
Hurley also picked off a pass in Belfry’s loss to Covington Catholic in week two.
The Pirates will try to avoid starting 0-4 on the season on Friday night for the first time since the 1947 season, according to fourseasonsfootbll.com.
Kickoff between Belfry and Central is set for 7:30 p.m. on the turf at Ty Scroggins Stadium.