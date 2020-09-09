GOODY, Ky. — The seven time State Champion Belfry Pirates and longtime head coach Philip Haywood announced this past week that fans would be allowed in attendance at CAM Stadium for the 2020 season, but in a limited capacity.
“Due to CDC guidelines, we will not be able to get everyone into the stadium, but we are doing everything we can to accommodate as many people as possible,” coach Haywood said.” We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate through these difficult times.”
The Pirates revealed the process that would be followed to distribute tickets and the guidelines that fans in attendance must follow when in the stands.
Everyone in the stands in 2020 must wear a mask while in attendance and there only will be a limited number of tickets distributed based on the size of the stadium.
All seating will be general admission in 2020 and seating will be every other row. Families, couples, or those traveling together may sit in a group, otherwise, there must be 6’ between fans.
Everyone must have a ticket to enter the stadium. All tickets will be sold pres-ale, beginning with participant tickets on Tuesday.
Participant tickets, tickets for players, cheerleaders, or band members, must be picked up on Tuesday Sept 8 or Wednesday Sept 9. The participants must pick up the tickets.
Student tickets will also be made available and must be picked up on Tuesday, Sept 8 or Wednesday, Sept 9. 100 student tickets will be available and the student must pick up their ticket.
Reserved season ticket holders may pick up their tickets on Tuesday, Sept 8 or Wednesday, Sept 9, however there will be no reserved seats in 2020.
The remainder of the tickets that are still available will go on sale Thursday, September 10 at 8 a.m. and will remain on sale through Friday September 11 until 12 p.m. on a first come first serve basis.
Any participant, student, or reserved season ticket holder who does not get their tickets on the days assigned will have their tickets placed on sale on Thursday, September 10. No types of passes will be accepted at the gate in 2020.
The Pirates have four games at home in the regular season this year beginning with their season opener on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Pulaski County.