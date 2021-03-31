GOODY, Ky. — The seven time state champion Belfry Pirate football program and head coach Philip Haywood recently announced that they are hosting a speed and agility camp for the area youth on April 25.
The camp is free of charge for anyone between grades 4-9 and participants will receive instruction from Haywood, who is the all-time winningest coach in the history of Kentucky and been named National Coach of the Year.
Campers will also receive a special treat as two of the top running backs to come through Pond Creek, Xondre Willis and Isaac Dixon, will serve as special guests .
Speed Training Director and Belfry Track coach as well as assistant football coach Matt Varney and other members of the Belfry football staff will also be present.
According to the camp brochure, speed training will include starts, running form, stride length, acceleration, 40 times, and more. Agilities will include change of direction, quick feet movement, and balance.
The camp will be held at Haywood Stadium on the campus of Belfry High School from 2 to 4 p.m.