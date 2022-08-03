GOODY, Ky. — The defending Class AAA state champion Belfry Pirates have already been hard at work to try to retain their crown in the upcoming 2022 Kentucky high school football season.
Legendary head coach Philip Haywood and his squad officially began regular season practice July 18. They practiced one time a day for that first week and then started up two-a-day practices beginning in week two.
Belfry has also already competed in two 7-on-7 passing camps against Perry County Central.
After having a roster in the 30s on the 2021 team that won the school’s eighth state title with a 33-28 win over Paducah Tilghman, the Pirates have a much larger roster this year as 57 players are listed.
A few things of note on the roster are junior Caden Woolum being listed as running back instead of at quarterback. Woolum (6’3”, 174 pounds) started the last 11 games at QB for the Pirates a season ago and ran the position well as he had a 9-2 record as a starter. He ran for 122 yards and five TDs last season as he mainly handed the ball to Kentucky Mr. Football Isaac Dixon and other talented backs like Zayne Hatfield, Dre Young and Braxton Hatfield.
The two quarterbacks currently listed on the roster are junior Mikey Hylton (6’0”, 164 pounds) or freshman Chase Varney (6’1”, 180 pounds). The two players are trading snaps with the first team in early season practice and will compete for the starting position.
Hylton started the season last year as a potential QB option but left the team early in the year. Varney was the starting signal caller for the middle school Pirates the past two years, leading them to back-to-back state titles.
Also back on the 2022 roster is senior linebacker Rudy Blackwell, who was a key starter his first two years for the Pirates and then left the team as a junior.
Belfry has two scrimmage games scheduled to prepare themselves for the regular season beginning with a home game with Class A Raceland this Friday night. The Pirates’ second scrimmage will come Friday, Aug. 12, at Perry County.
Belfry’s annual Kickoff Bash is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, while the season opener is set for Friday, Aug. 19, at home against Pulaski County.
