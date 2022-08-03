Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The defending Class AAA state champion Belfry Pirates have already been hard at work to try to retain their crown in the upcoming 2022 Kentucky high school football season.

Legendary head coach Philip Haywood and his squad officially began regular season practice July 18. They practiced one time a day for that first week and then started up two-a-day practices beginning in week two.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

