GOODY, Ky. — Back in January it was announced that CAM Stadium, the home of the powerhouse Belfry Pirates, would receive new field turf prior to the start of the 2020 season. But the project has now been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe, according to Belfry Assistant Coach Todd Cassell The project was set to begin sometime in late March or early April but will now be pushed back. Cassell said he wasn’t sure when the installation of the turf would take place now, but was hopeful it would be before the start of the season in the Fall. The total dollar amount for the entirety of the project, which also includes some drainage work, is around $450,000. Belfry coach Philip Haywood said back in January that they had raised about “75 or 80 percent of what we need which leaves us about $100,000 short.” To make a donation to the Belfry High School football program, you may visit their website at www.belfryfootball.org, or view them on Facebook or Twitter @belfryfootball.
Belfry field turf project put on hold due to COVID-19
