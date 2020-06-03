GOODY, Ky. — After much anticipation, Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood announced during a Zoom meeting on Monday that the field-turf project at CAM Stadium is set to begin in the coming days and will be ready before the start of the 2020 season.
The project was originally scheduled to start this Spring but like a lot of other things was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic that altered life across the globe.
“A lot of people have been asking about the status of the turf-project, and in all honesty I couldn’t really say a whole lot other than we were working on it, and we have been,” coach Haywood said. “As you know, everything has kind of slowed down a little bit an the process took a little longer than we would like...but the BOE made their final approval with the approval of the State Department that we could actually begin work on the project.”
Haywood said that an agreement has already been signed with the contractor to install the turf and that work should begin later this week or “at the latest next week.”
The anticipated completion date is tentatively set for August 1 with the total dollar amount of the project, which also included cleaning up some drainage issues, exceeding upwards of $400,000.
The CAM Stadium field-turf project began in 2018 and has been a lengthy process according to Haywood but they are extremely excited to see it come to fruition.
“It’s been a process, a lot of people have contributed to this. We’ve got what we call our Belfry Athletic Facilities Boosters that have been very instrumental with helping for this,” Haywood said. “They’ve met regularly now for a year and a half giving up a night every couple of weeks to say ‘What can we do next?’ ‘Who can we contact next?’ Without their help I don’t know that it could have been done.”
Haywood said that the new turf will be very similar to the old turf but that it would look different as they will have a panel-style turf, similar to what is used on Kroger Field at The University of Kentucky, with red end zones featuring the words “BELFRY” and “PIRATES:”and a brand new BHS logo painted at midfield.
Coach Haywood said that they are still working on gathering the final funds for the project and he wanted to personally thank everyone who has helped to make the project happen
In the 15 seasons the Pirates have played on the turf at Haywood Field they have gone an incredible 102-16 at home while advancing to the Class AAA state championship game 9 times, bringing home the trophy to Pond Creek five.
Coach Haywood has led the Pirates to seven total State Championships during his tenure and is the all-time winningest head coach in Kentucky with 449 career wins.
For additional information about the Belfry High School football program or to make a donation, you may visit their website at www.belfryfootball.org, or view them on Facebook or Twitter @belfryfootball.