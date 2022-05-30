GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates hosted the 15th Region Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2012 and had high hopes of capturing their first region crown since 1961 as they entered with 24 wins on the season and a current nine game streak.
Those high hopes came to an unexpected end however as Belfry lost to defending region champion 9-5 in an opening round game on Wednesday night at Massey Energy Field.
The Pirates did not play a clean game in the loss as they committed five errors defensively, hit six Johnson Central batters, and walked seven.
Despite the miscues coach Michael Hagy’s club battled back and had a chance to win the game until they gave up a four spot to the Golden Eagles in the top of the seventh inning.
The Pirates got on the board first to start the game as freshman Isiah Stanley doubled in the first inning and then later came in on two-out RBI single from Steven Banks to make it 1-0.
Belfry made their first crucial mistake in the top of the third inning as JC loaded up the bases with one out and then coach Shawn Hall called for a suicide squeeze.
The bunt was perfectly laid down the third base line by Cole Ward allowing one run to easily score from third. Belfry three-bagger Noah Brown fielded the ball at third and then his throw was off the mark at first and scurried down the right field line allowing two more runners to score and make it 3-1.
Belfry got a run back in the bottom half of the third as Ashton Deskins singled and later came in to score on a passed ball to make it 3-2.
Johnson Central added to the lead in the top of the fifth inning as Connor Lemaster had a RBI double and Bryce Spencer had a RBI single to make it 5-2.
The Pirates were not going to go down without a fight as they went back to work at the plate in the bottom half of the inning.
A Johnathan Banks walk and a Steven Banks single put two runners on base with one out and then Brown stroked a double into right center to score both runners and make it 5-4.
After a K for the second out of the inning, junior catcher Devin Jude came up with a clutch base knock as he lined a single to left that scored Brown to tie the game up at five apiece.
The score remained the same until the top of the seventh inning when Johnson Central was able to send four runs across the plate and stun the Pirate faithful.
The inning began with a bit of confusion as a miscue by the umpire led to JC leadoff batter Cole Ward was awarded first base, despite having just grounded out to the Belfry first baseman on a slow roller.
When Ward made contact with a 0-1 pitch and grounded to first, the home plate ump called the ball foul despite it being in play directly at the first baseman. After a discussion with the rest of the crew, the umpires decided to award the runner first base much to the dismay of coach Hagy.
After the confusion settled, Belfry was still rattled in the field as Deskins hit the next two batters to load the bases.
The Pirates nearly got out of the jam as Jude was able to pick off the runner at third from behind the plate for the first out and then Deskins struck out another batter for the second out of the inning.
JC came up clutch however as Shepherd, a 7th grader, lined a single into left center to keep the inning alive and reload the bases. Deskins then walked Cameron Kelsey with the bases loaded on five pitches to give JC the lead once again at 6-5.
The inning did not end there as an error by Belfry allowed another run to score and then Keygan Pelfrey lined a two-run single into center to make it 9-5.
Belfry used five pitchers on the mound in the loss as Deskins was saddled with the loss in relief after allowing four runs on one hit with three Ks, a walk, and two HBP in 1.2 innings pitched.
Parker Hall started and only lasted 2.1 innings allowing the three unearned runs. He did not allow a hit but hit three batters and walked two while also striking out a pair.
Chase Varney, Noah Brown, and Johnathan Banks also saw time on the mound for Belfry.
Freshman Dawson Montgomery picked up the win in relief for JC as he fired two hitless innings striking out three batters with one walk.
After upsetting Belfry in the opening round, Johnson Central continued their hot play as they defeated Prestonsburg in the semis and then upset Lawrence County in the championship on Saturday to claim back-to-back region titles. The Eagles now have a 16-21 record on the season.
The loss for Belfry saw their season come to an end with a final record of 24-10. They were just one win shy of tying the school record for most wins in a season.
Score by Innings
JCHS: 0 0 3 0 2 0 4 — 9 6 2
BHS: 1 0 1 0 3 0 0 — 5 8 5