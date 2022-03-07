PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates journey to Rupp Arena came to an end last week as the red-and-white were eliminated in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament with a 53-49 loss to Martin County.
The game was tight throughout the night between the two squads as Martin County led by two at 13-11 after the first quarter of play and were ahead by the same margin at halftime up 23-21.
Belfry was able to trim the lead by a single point in the third quarter of action as they trailed 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
The game was within reach for both squads in the fourth quarter but Martin County’s Jordan Dalton sank some clutch free throws late to seal the win for the Cardinals.
Junior guard Sal Dean led all scorers on the night as he tossed in 25 points, including four three-pointers, as he did all he could to keep his team within striking distance.
He was the lone ‘Buc to reach double-figures as De’Mahjae Clark and Bol Kuir was next on the scoresheet with eight points apiece. Kuir narrowly missed a double-double as he yanked down 14 rebounds.
15th Region Player of the Year Brady Dingess led Martin County in scoring on the night as he scored 24 points while Luke Hale followed him with 13 and Dalton tossed in 11.
The Cardinals made 10 threes on the night and 11-14 from the foul-line while Belfry hit only five three-pointers and made 2-4 free-throw attempts.
The loss for the Pirates ends up up and down hoops season on Pond Creek with a record of 14-12.
Belfry started the season 6-6 and then saw former head coach Mark Thompson resign midseason to be replaced by current baseball coach Michael Hagy.
The Pirates ended the season going 8-6 in their final 14 games under the guidance of coach Hagy.
Martin County improved to 23-7 with the win and advanced to play Pikeville on Saturday night and the Cards saw their season come to an end with a 71-46 loss to the Panthers.
Score by Quarters
BHS (14-12): 11 10 15 13 — 49
MCHS (23-7) 13 10 14 16 — 53
Scoring
B: Dean 25, Clark 8, Kuir 8, Brown 3, Woolum 2, Maynard 2, Taylor 1, Banks 0.
MC: Dingess 24, Hale 13, Dalton 11, Sturgell 5, Linville 0, Maynard 0, Davis 0.