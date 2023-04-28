LEXINGTON, Ky. — Belfry High School claimed another state championship this past week as the Belfry ESports team claimed first place in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tournament.
The 2022-23 KHSAA Esports Spring State Championships presented by UK HealthCare concluded inside the UKFCU Esports Lounge at The Cornerstone on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington on Wednesday.
The Pirates Mario Kart Team, dubbed the "Burning Rubber Pirates", knocked off Shelby County High School in the championship on Wednesday.
In route to the championship Belfry had defeated Frederick Douglass High School in round one, St. Xavier High School in the quarterfinals, and Kentucky Country Day in the semifinals.
The Mario Kart Team is made up of Emily Justice, Kari Stanley, Mike Le, Ilex Grimm, Timothy Blackburn, and Aiden Tester and they are coached by Chris Salyers.
The Pirates also fared well in the Madden NFL 23 Tournament as Timothy Epling II finished one game shy of the state title and claimed a runner-up finish.
In route to the championship game Epling defeated Betsy Layne in the first round, East Jessamine in the quarterfinals, and then knocked off Hart County High School in the semifinals for a berth in the state championship.
This is the third year that Belfry High School has offered the ESports team as one of its extra-curricular activities for students at the school.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.