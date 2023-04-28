Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Belfry High School claimed another state championship this past week as the Belfry ESports team claimed first place in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tournament. 

The 2022-23 KHSAA Esports Spring State Championships presented by UK HealthCare concluded inside the UKFCU Esports Lounge at The Cornerstone on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington on Wednesday.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

