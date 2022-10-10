GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry boys soccer season came to a halt in the 58th District Semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 4, as they lost a tough 1-0 match to Prestonsburg.
"Tonight didn’t end the way we wanted it to and, man, is it a hard pill to swallow that we don’t get to play again as a unit," head coach Trenedy May said after the loss. "Tonight we watched Aidan (McCoy) and Ian (Long) finish their Pirate career for the final time and while we know next year we return all but one starter from tonight, it’s the ache of being ever so close."
The loss for the Pirates saw their season come to a close with a final record of 12-9 on the year. The 12 wins was the most in a single season since 2017 and the third most all time.
"Our boys have accomplished a lot and laid a foundation for growth of the program, which will be even more amazing next season," May said. "To look and see not one dry eye shows how much heart they had. It’s over tonight, but tomorrow starts the 2023 season comeback tour."
The match with the Blackcats was scoreless at the half, but Prestonsburg's Bryan Amador squeaked a ball past the Pirate defense in the 52nd minute that would prove to be the winning goal.
Belfry had a few chances down the stretch to tie the game up, but Prestonsburg goalie Connor Kute made seven key saves.
The Belfry goalie, junior Makaden Maynard, kept the Pirates in the game all day long with several key saves as he finished with 14 saves.
