Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry boys soccer season came to a halt in the 58th District Semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 4, as they lost a tough 1-0 match to Prestonsburg. 

"Tonight didn’t end the way we wanted it to and, man, is it a hard pill to swallow that we don’t get to play again as a unit," head coach Trenedy May said after the loss. "Tonight we watched Aidan (McCoy) and Ian (Long) finish their Pirate career for the final time and while we know next year we return all but one starter from tonight, it’s the ache of being ever so close."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you