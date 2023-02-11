GOODY, Ky. — Belfry earned a season sweep over 60th District foe Phelps on Thursday night as they cruised past the Hornets by a final tally of 65-51.
The Pirates, who were still without leading scorer and rebounder Jonathan Banks, raced out to a 18-14 first quarter lead.
They tightened up on the defensive end in the second quarter as they held the Hornets to only five points and jumped out to a commanding 37-19 halftime lead.
The Pirates built the lead up to as much as 26 points in the third quarter as they went ahead 59-33 after a lay-in by guard Eric Daniels.
The Hornets outscored Belfry 18-6 the rest of the way but it was all for naught as the Pirates left with the 14-point win.
Daniels, a former Hornet, led the Pirates with a season high 21 points while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing three assists. Freshman forward Cayden Varney joined him in double-figures with 14 points and also yanked down eight boards.
Caden Woolum and Cody Erwin were next on the scoresheet with eight points apiece while Noah Brown followed with six points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman Michael Hagy and Aiden Burke rounded out the offense for BHS with four points apiece and Hagy also yanked down 11 boards in just over 11 minutes of action.
Senior guard Mason Prater led all scorers on the night with 26 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, while Melvin McCoy joined him in double-figures with 11.
With the loss Phelps fell to 6-17 on the season while Belfry improved to 7-18.
P: Prater 26; McCoy 11; Mounts 6; Turnmire 3; Flemings 4; Norman 2
B: Woolum 8; Daniels 21; Erwin 8; Brown 6; Cay. Varney 14; Hagy 4; Burke 4
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.