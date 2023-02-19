LICK CREEK, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates earned a season sweep over 15th Region rival East Ridge on Thursday night as they went on the road and came away with a tight 60-58 win.
Coach Michael Hagy's club came out hot to start the game as they jumped out to a 17-11 first quarter lead and then took a 30-25 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break, East Ridge made a run in the third quarter as they outscored Belfry 14-10 to cut the lead to just one point at 40-39 going into the fourth quarter.
In the final stanza Belfry did what they needed to do to come away with the win as they outscored the Warriors 20-19 to come away with the two-point win.
The Pirates had a balanced attack with seven players scoring in the win, led by junior guard Eric Daniels 14 points and team high six assists.
Fellow junior Caden Woolum joined him in double-figures with 12 points, senior guard Cody Erwin tossed in nine, while fellow senior Noah Brown added eight.
Freshman forward Cayden Varney continued his recent tear as he nearly had a double-double with seven points and a game high 12 rebounds.
Leading scorer and rebounder Jonathan Banks returned in limited action after missing the past six games with an ankle injury and he finished with six points.
Freshman guard Aiden Burke came off the bench and scored four points to round out the offense for BHS.
Braxton Stanley led all scorers on the night as he poured in 24 points for East Ridge.
The Pirates shot 22-48 from the floor in the game good for a 45.8 percent clip, including 4-15 from 3-point range. They struggled at the foul-line making only 12-24 attempts.
Belfry committed only seven turnovers in the win while East Ridge turned the ball over 17 times, which proved to be the difference in the game.
The Pirates ended the regular season with a 68-58 loss at Floyd Central on Friday night as they will enter 60th District action with an 8-22 record.
Belfry is set to host Phelps in the 60th District semifinals on Monday night in the second of two games on the night. The Phelps and Pike Central girls are set to play the first game at 6:30 p.m.
If the Pirates beat the Hornets on Monday night they will advance to the 60th District Championship game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Pike Central and will automatically lock up their spot in the 15th Region Tournament.
The Belfry Lady Pirates (17-12) were idle this past week as they finished up the season on Feb. 10 with a 57-48 win over Phelps. Coach Kevin Deskins' squad went 4-0 in District play during the regular season and got the No. 1 seed in the 60th District Tournament.
They will play the winner of the semifinal game between Pike Central and Phelps on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. All 60th District games will be held on the campus of Belfry High School.
B: Woolum 12; Daniels 14; Erwin 9; Brown 8; Cay. Varney 7; Banks 6; Burke 4
ER: Stanley 24; Burdine 2; Howell 8; Mason 7; Keene 5; Adkins 3; Ward 3; Damron 3; Puckett 3
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.