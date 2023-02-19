Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LICK CREEK, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates earned a season sweep over 15th Region rival East Ridge on Thursday night as they went on the road and came away with a tight 60-58 win. 

Coach Michael Hagy's club came out hot to start the game as they jumped out to a 17-11 first quarter lead and then took a 30-25 lead into the halftime locker rooms. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you