GOODY, Ky, — The Belfry Pirates did not fare well in the 48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic this past week as they went winless in the tournament finishing 0-3.
FLOYD CENTRAL 76 BELFRY 49 (Dec. 28)
The Floyd Central Jaguars wasted no time taking care of business against host Belfry in the nightcap on Wednesday night as they jumped ahead early and often and cruised to the 27-point win.
The Jaguars led 21-10 after the first quarter of play and extended that lead to 44-23 at halftime.
Junior guard Eric Daniels led Belfry in scoring with 11 points while Cody Erwin and Noah Brown also reached double-figures scoring 10 apiece.
Senior forward Jonathan Banks added eight points and freshman Chase Varney added six off the bench.
SOUTH GIBSON 60 BELFRY 39 (Dec. 29)
The Pirates lose their second game in the Schoolboy Classic on Thursday night as South Gibson High School out of Tennessee pulled away in the second half for a 21-point win.
The game was back-and-forth for the first half as Gibson led 13-7 after the first eight minutes of play.
Coach Michael Hagy’s Belfry squad turned it around in the second period however as they flipped the score and outscored their opponent 13-7 in the quarter to tie the game up at 20 going into the half.
The second half was all South Gibson as the Pirates remained cold, but the visitors caught fire for 18 points in the third quarter and then put the game away with a 22-point final quarter.
No Pirate reached double-figures in the loss as Noah Brown led the scoring with nine points. Jonathan Banks and Chase Varney each scored eight points while Caden Woolum and Eric Daniels each scored seven to round out the scoring.
BETSY LAYNE 74 BELFRY 49 (Dec. 30)
Betsy Layne made sure that the host Pirates left the 48th annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic without a win as they led from start to finish in a 25-point win.
The Bobcats led 13-7 after the first quarter and had extended the lead to 32-19 at halftime. Betsy Layne blew the game open even more in the second half as they poured in 18 points in the third quarter and 24 more in the fourth tp cruise to the win.
Jonathan Banks led the way for Belfry with 19 points while junior Caden Woolum joined him in double-figures with 15.
Since winning their season opening game back on Dec. 6 against East Ridge the Pirates have lost eight consecutive games for a record of 1-8.
The Pirates are scheduled to be back in action against Lawrence County in the Kentucky 2A Tournament on Dec. 3 and will close out the week with a road game at Shelby Valley on Friday and a home date with Prestonsburg on Saturday.
Score by Quarters
FCHS: 21 23 22 10 — 76
BHS: 10 13 17 9 — 49
Scoring
FC: R. Sammons 24, B. Moore 18, C. Spriggs 10, E. Burke 10, G. Wright 6, D. Boyd 6
B: E. Daniels 11, C. Erwin 10, N. Brown 10, J. Banks 8, Chase Varney 6, K. Hensley 2, Cayden Varney 2
Score by Quarters
SGHS: 13 7 18 22 — 60
BHS: 7 13 7 12 — 39
Scoring
SG: R. Giles 15, A. England 15, C. Lockett 14, T. Baker 7, K. Marcum 3, I. Liminga 2, L. Ciancialo 2, G. Lawson 2
B: N. Brown 9. J. Banks 8, Chase Varney 8, E. Daniels 7, C. Woolum 7
Score by Quarters
BLHS: 13 19 18 24 — 74
BHS: 7 12 16 14 — 49
Scoring
BL: C. Pinte 21, A. Kidd 19, C. Parsons 11, B. Tackett 9, T. Hall 5, I. Allen 3, B. Robinson 2, L. Howell 2, R. Music 2
B: J. Banks 19, C. Woolum 15, N. Brown 6, Chase Varney 4, C. Erwin 4