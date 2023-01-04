Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky, — The Belfry Pirates did not fare well in the 48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic this past week as they went winless in the tournament finishing 0-3.

FLOYD CENTRAL 76 BELFRY 49 (Dec. 28)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you