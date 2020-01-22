GOODY, Ky. — The Magoffin County Hornets (10-7) cruised to a 68-54 victory over head coach Mark Thompson and the Belfry Pirates in a Thursday night contest at Pond Creek.
The two squads would trade two baskets each to begin the game, and then Magoffin would take off shortly after that. They would jump out to leads of 15-7 and 21-10, which would be the score at the end of the frame.
The Hornets run in the first quarter was lead mostly by freshman guard Aden Barnett, who tallied eight points in the period, and junior guard Isaiah Salyer scored five points. Belfry had three steals in the first frame, while freshman guard Sal Dean notched 4 points.
Junior guard Caleb Spears would nail a three-pointer for the Pirates with 7:38 left in the second period to cut the MCHS lead to 21-13, but James Castle’s club would continue the hot shooting. They would go on an 11-5 run to hold a 32-18 advantage, and they would lead the game 36-22 at halftime as Salyer would convert on a floater with four seconds left in the first half.
Barnett again led Magoffin County in scoring in the frame with six points. Junior guard Brett Coleman led the Belfry scoring attack with four points in the second period, while Spears and senior forward Jaxson Thompson had three apiece.
The hosts would fight back and make the game interesting, opening the third quarter on a 12-3 run and cutting the Hornet lead to 39-34 with 4:02 left in the period after Thompson converted an and-one layup opportunity and hit the free throw.
However, the visitors would respond with an 8-0 run of their own, scoring four layups in a row and taking a 47-34 lead. The Red and White would cut the lead to 47-38 with consecutive baskets to end the quarter, including a basket by junior guard Issac Dixon with two seconds left in the frame.
Thompson was the leading scorer in the quarter for Belfry with eight tallies, while Dean added six points. Senior center Randy Bailey led Magoffin in the period with five points.
The fourth quarter was dominated by Magoffin County as they would lead by as many as 17 at 66-49, and they would go on to win the game by a final score of 68-54.
Four Pirates reached double figures. Dean scored 14 points, junior guard Tyler Chaffin tacked on 12, Thompson tallied 11 points, and Coleman put 10 points on the scoresheet. Barnett lead Magoffin County in scoring with 26 points, and Salyer joined him in double figures with 16 points on the night.
The Hornets shot 25/43 from the field for 58.1%, while the Bucs shot just 17/61 for 27.9%. Magoffin outrebounded Belfry 31-29, and each team had 15 turnovers.
Score by quarters
MCHS: 21 15 11 21 — 68
BHS: 10 12 16 16 — 54
Scoring
MCHS: A. Barnett 26; I. Salyers 16; R. Bailey 9; M. Lovely 6; G. Whitaker 5; L. Litteral 5; P. Damron 1
BHS: S. Dean 14; T. Chaffin 12; J. Thompson 11; B. Coleman 10; C. Spears 3; I. Dixon 2; B. McNamee 2
PIKEVILLE 77, BELFRY 73 (Jan. 14): The Belfry Pirates lost a tough road game on Tuesday of last week at 15th region foe Pikeville by a final score of 77-73.
The home-standing Panthers got off to a hot start on this night as they raced ahead to a 21-14 lead after one quarter of play, but coach Mark Thompson’s club rallied to win the second quarter 18-10 and took a 32-21 halftime lead.
Coming out of the locker rooms both teams continued to light it up from the floor as the Pirates went toe-to-toe with the Panthers and even pushed their lead to two at 54-52 going into the fourth.
Head coach Elisha Justice’s club turned the tide in the final eight minutes of play however and made enough plays down the stretch to squeeze out a four-point home win against the Pirates.
Junior guard Tyler Chaffin had his best game in the red-and-white as he scored 30 points to lead the way for Belfry while freshman point guard Sal Dean followed with 25 and also grabbed five rebounds and five assists.
Division 1 prospect Rylee Sammons led Pikeville in scoring as he dropped in a game high 33 points.
Both teams shot the ball well as Belfry hit 23-48 shots for 48 percent while Pikeville hit 28-54 shots for 52 percent. Pikeville made 5-16 3s while Belfry hit 4-17.
Belfry hit 23-29 foul shots while the Panthers connected on only 16-24.
The Pirates fell under .500 to 6-7 on the 2019-2020 season with the pair of losses, and they were back home on Tuesday night for a contest against district foe Pike Central but scores and stats were not available by press time.
Belfry is scheduled to play another important district game at home on Friday against the Phelps Hornets in a 7:30 p.m tip.
Score by quarters
BHS: 14 18 22 19 — 73
PHS: 21 10 21 25 — 77
Scoring
BHS: Thompson 2; Chaffin 30; Dean 25; Spears 5; Coleman 4; Dixon 7
PHS: Samons 33; Hall 4; Harris 5; Byers 5; Pugh 10; Robinson 10; Flannery 4; Walters 6
NOTE: Reporter Jarrid McCormick wrote the summary from the Belfry vs. Pikeville contest.