Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BELFRY — The Belfry boys basketball team defeated Phelps by a count of 77-50 last Monday in the semifinals of the 60th district tournament at BHS but then moved on to face Pike Central in the championship game Thursday night and fell by a final score of 58-40.

It was the Pirates third straight defeat at the hands of the Hawks this season, with the other losses coming on January 17 at PCHS (61-53) and January 26 at Belfry (60-31).

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings