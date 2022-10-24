Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PHELPS, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball squad earned their third straight 60th District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 19, as they cruised past Phelps 3 sets to 1 in a match played at the McCoy Athletic Center.

Head coach Bethany Staggs’ squad looked to be on their way to a sweep as they won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-18, but Phelps remained alive with a 25-23 win in the third set.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

