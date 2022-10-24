PHELPS, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball squad earned their third straight 60th District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 19, as they cruised past Phelps 3 sets to 1 in a match played at the McCoy Athletic Center.
Head coach Bethany Staggs’ squad looked to be on their way to a sweep as they won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-18, but Phelps remained alive with a 25-23 win in the third set.
The Lady Pirates locked up the championship in the ensuing fourth set as they rolled to a 25-9 win.
Junior standout Clara McNamee was named 60th District Tournament MVP as she led Belfry with 20 kills and four blocks in the win while also having 22 digs and an ace.
Makaylin Meade was second on the squad with 12 kills while senior Jayden Mullins had eight kills, three aces, and two blocks. Maddie Bevins and Olivia Long were each credited with three kills apiece while Natalie Fite had two and Hannah Fite had one.
Long was top in assists with 39 on the night while also leading in digs with 37. Hannah Fite was right behind her with 36 digs while Bevins had 28 and Savannah Fields had 20.
Hannah Fite and Natalie Fite also added two aces apiece, and Long also recorded an ace.
Amelia Casey led the way for Phelps in kills with 17 kills while also having four aces.
The host Lady Hornets had defeated Pike Central 3 sets to 2 in the semifinals on Oct. 18 as they locked up their spot in the district championship and the 15th Region Tournament.
Phelps has a record of 7-12 on the season and drew 58th District Champion Betsy Layne (17-12) in the first round of the region. They were scheduled to play on Oct. 25 at Floyd Central High School in a 7:30 p.m. start.
With the win Belfry improved to 10-12 on the season, but they are playing their best ball down the stretch as they have won seven of their past nine games.
The Lady Pirates drew 58th District runner-up and region host Floyd Central (22-10) in the opening round, and those two teams were set to play Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.