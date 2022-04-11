GOODY, KY. — Head coach Ryan Chapman’s Belfry Lady Pirates took care of business against cross river rival Mingo Central on Thursday night as they swept a doubleheader by final scores of 11-0 and 11-1 in five innings.
In the first game Belfry plated a run in the bottom of the first inning which was followed by a five spot in the second as they took a 6-0 lead.
The Lady Pirates added two ore runs in the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 11-0.
7th grade pitcher Molly Fahm pitched a one-hit shutout as she went all five innings and struck out eight batters to just one walk.
Belfry slashed 10 base hits as a team led by Natalie Fite who had three hits including a triple and finished with four RBIs. Fahm helped her own cause as she doubled home a pair while Bell Howard and Cameron Childers each produced RBI singles.
Kylee Phillips added two singles and scored twice while senior shortstop Linzee Phillips singled, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Myra Bevins also had a hit and scored a run to round out the offense for Belfry.
In game two, Belfry once again jumped ahead to an early lead as they took a 3-0 advantage after one and had pushed the lead to 6-0 after the third inning.
Two more Belfry runs in the fourth and then a three spot in the bottom of the fifth pushed their lead to ten runs and secured the walk-off win.
Freshman pitcher Myra Bevins picked up the win in this one as she started and went 3.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out two batters and walking four.
Fahm came in and pitched the final 1.2 innings of relief and did not allow a hit while striking out three Mingo batters.
The Lady Pirates had 12 hits as a team as they were once again led by Natalie Fite who had a single, a double, a triple, and knocked in four runs in the win.
Brianna Tello returned from injury to smack a pair of triples while Linzee Phillips also had three hits, stole two bases, and scored three runs.
Fahm had two singles and drove in three runs and Kylee Phillips recorded a RBI double. Cameron Childers also added a single to round out the offense for Belfry.
Ava Williams started both games and took the loss in each for Mingo Central. Annie White also pitched in relief.
The win for the Lady Pirates improve them to 7-2 on the season and they have a busy week ahead.
BHS was scheduled to play at Lawrence County on Monday in the Kentucky 2A Tournament before returning home to play 60th District foe Pike Central on Wednesday.
The Lady Pirates will then close out the week with four games at the 8th Annual Wizard of Ozz CLassic at Letcher County. BHS will play Harlan County and Paintsville on Thursday night and will play Clay County and another opponent yet to be announced on Saturday.
Mingo Central fell to 3-8 with the loss and are set to return to the field on Wednesday at Chapmanville and Thursday at Man.