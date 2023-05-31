Legendary Belfry football coach Philip Haywood, who is the winningest coach in the history of high school football in Kentucky, has penned a second book titled "Climb the Mountain".
The new book, which is now available for purchase on Amazon, joined Haywood's first book titled "Faith, Family, and Football" which was published Dec. 23, 2014.
According to the book's summary on Amazon, "Climb the Mountain" is a powerful guidebook for success that will leave you feeling empowered and inspired. Written by Kentucky’s Winningest High School Football Coach, 8-time state champion Philip Haywood gives us a roadmap for climbing to the top of the mountain and staying there, not just in football, but in all aspects of life."
The summary continues saying, "With remarkable tales of triumph and heartbreak, Philip takes readers on a journey through the highs and lows of leading young men to maximize their potential. He shares his secrets of success and offers practical advice on topics such as building strong teams, conquering self-doubt, and fostering perseverance and resilience. The journey to the top of the mountain is not always an easy one, but Philip reminds us with the right guidance, determination, and commitment to excellence, we can reach new heights of success beyond our wildest dreams."
University of Kentucky Head Football Coach Mark Stoops was one of several prominent figures to voice their support for coach Haywood and his new book on the back cover.
“As Kentucky’s all-time winningest coach, Philip Haywood has won numerous championships and developed so many young men – as people as well as players – throughout his stellar coaching career," Stoops said. "Coach Haywood’s book is a great place to learn about coaching, leadership and success. It’s insightful, honest and teaches life lessons for on and off the field.”
Coach Haywood is entering his 40th season on the sidelines at Belfry this fall with a Kentucky state record 472 career wins, which is also good for fifth in the nation among active coaches and the ninth most wins all-time.
He has been a head coach a total of 49 years as he started his coaching career in 1975 at his alma mater of Prestonsburg where he coached for nine seasons before coming to Pond Creek in 1984.
In his first 39 seasons at Belfry Haywood has guided the Pirates to state championships wins in 2003 and 2004 in Class AA and Class AAA titles in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.
He has taken the Pirates to the state championship game a total of 14 times as they also claimed runner-up finishes in 1985, 1986, 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2012.
Haywood has a career record of 472-152, good for a winning percentage of .756. During his time at Belfry, he has record of 401-123.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.