Legendary Belfry football coach Philip Haywood, who is the winningest coach in the history of high school football in Kentucky, has penned a second book titled "Climb the Mountain". 

The new book, which is now available for purchase on Amazon, joined Haywood's first book titled "Faith, Family, and Football" which was published Dec. 23, 2014. 

