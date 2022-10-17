GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball squad had a good end to the regular season Thursday, Oct. 13, as they topped East Ridge by a final of 3 sets to 1.
The visiting Lady Warriors came in and won the first set of the match 25-20, but Belfry responded to even things up with a 25-21 win in the second set.
The Lady Pirates dominated the third set taking it 25-8 and then carried that momentum over into the fourth set, where they won it 25-19.
Junior standout Clara McNamee led the Lady Pirates with 16 kills in the win while also having 10 blocks at the net defensively and 22 digs. Jayden Mullins was next with six kills, Makaylin Meade had five, Hannah Fite had three, Natalie Fite had two, and Maddie Bevins, Isabella Howard and Olivia Long each had one.
Mullins led the way with five aces and also had seven blocks defensively while Hannah Fite and Long each added an ace. Hannah Fite led BHS with 32 assists, and Savannah Fields added 20 digs.
Head coach Bethany G. Staggs' Belfry squad has been playing their best ball of the season down the stretch as they won six of their final seven regular season games. They have a 9-11 overall record entering the postseason.
Belfry got the No. 1 seed in the 60th District Tournament and will play the winner of Phelps and Pike Central in the Championship match on Thursday. The championship match will start at 6:30 p.m. and is being hosted at Phelps High School.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.