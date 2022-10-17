Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

belfry volleyball clara mcnamee.JPG
Belfry star Clara McNamee spikes a ball during a recent match against Phelps.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball squad had a good end to the regular season Thursday, Oct. 13, as they topped East Ridge by a final of 3 sets to 1. 

The visiting Lady Warriors came in and won the first set of the match 25-20, but Belfry responded to even things up with a 25-21 win in the second set. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

