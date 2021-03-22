BUCKLEYS CREEK, Ky. — After leading by as many as 18 points in the 4th quarter, the Belfry Pirates held off a late rally from host Pike Central on Friday night in the 60th District Championship game and came away with the win by a final score of 72-67.
“I thought we played really hard tonight right from the opening tip,” Belfry head coach Mark Thompson said following the win. “I thought we really defended well, our match-up zone was good. I thought everybody played their role like we needed them to. for us to win.”
The win for Belfry improves them to 16-9 on the season as they advanced to the 15th Region Tournament where they are scheduled to face off with the runner-up from the 59th District Shelby Valley in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday, March 23 at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Wildcats finished 17-8 in the regular season but lost to East Ridge in the district championship game. Coach Thompson said his team is anxious to get to Pikeville and see if they can play their way to Rupp Arena.
“As long as we keep working hard I think we’ll be okay, we like our chances. We’re going to take them one at a time,” coach Thompson said.
In the win on Friday against the Hawks, the Pirates came out ready from the opening tip despite a week long layoff as they raced ahead to a 22-16 lead after the first fueled by 11 points from sophomore Sal Dean.
Belfry extended their in the third quarter all the way to 14 at 34-20 following a drive from sophomore De’Mahjae Clark, but the Hawks went on a 6-0 run to close the period and bring the score to 34-26 going into the break.
With the score at 42-33 Belfry midway through the third following a bucket by Pike Central’s Jaylen Rigdon, the Pirates mounted an 8-2 run to end the period and push the lead to 15 at 50-35 going into the fourth.
The Pirates would take a 57-39 lead after a bucket by senior Ben McNamee early in the fourth quarter but the Hawks never quit battling back and trimmed to lead all the way down to five but could never get any closer than that as BHS held on for the win.
Belfry was led on the night by Dean who was named the Championship Game MVP in the postgame, after he finished with 20 points and snatched nine rebounds.
Clark was right behind his backcourt mate as he scorched the nets for 19 points on the night for the Pirates while also dishing a team high seven assists and senior guard Tyler Chaffin joined them in double-figures finishing with 14.
“I thought all three of our guards played really well tonight,” Thompson said about the trio of Dean, Chaffin, and Clark. “They really took care of the basketball for the most part and that’s something we wanted to focus on in tournament play is good decision making. “
7’3” junior center Bol Kuir was held in check by the Hawks as he finished with only seven points and nine rebounds, both well short of his season average of 14 points and 14 rebounds per game.
McNamee also finished with seven points while Caleb Spears totaled four and Steven Banks netted a free-throw to round out the scoring for BHS.
Josh DuToit led PCHS with 26 points while Rigdon followed him with 18.
If the Pirates advance past the Wildcats in the opening round, they will advance to play the winner of Paintsville and Lawrence County in the 15th Region Tournament Semifinals on Friday in the nightcap at 8:15 p.m.
The 15th Region Boys Championship game is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Appalachian Wireless Arena.