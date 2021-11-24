Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Belfry Pirate Cheerleaders were all smiles after they won first place in the KHSAA Competitive Cheer Gameday Division Region 8 Competition on Saturday.

The Belfry Lady Pirates once again took the top spot in the KHSAA Competitive Cheer Gameday Division Region 8 Competition which was held on Saturday. The Lady Pirates finished with a final score of 92.20 which was ahead of second place Rowan County’s score of 90.80. The squad moves on to state competition on Dec. 11. BHS is led by longtime head coach Sherrie Hatfield Casey and she is assisted by Nicole Preston.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

