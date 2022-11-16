Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates made it five in a row as they handled business Saturday morning to win the Region 8 Game Day Large Championship.

Belfry won first place by a large margin as they had a score of 92.80 while second place West Carter was scored at 89.20. Betsy Layne was third with a score of 83.50.

