GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates made it five in a row as they handled business Saturday morning to win the Region 8 Game Day Large Championship.
Belfry won first place by a large margin as they had a score of 92.80 while second place West Carter was scored at 89.20. Betsy Layne was third with a score of 83.50.
“It’s a five-peat for these girls,” longtime head coach Sherrie Hatfield Casey said after the win. “I am so proud of them! They deserved this win. They have been so dedicated and have worked so hard.”
Head coach Sherrie Hatfield Casey’s squad will now move on to the State Cheer Competition on Dec. 9 at George Rogers Clark High School, where they will try to win their second state championship.
Both the Region 7 and the Region 8 Cheer Competitions were held this past weekend at Belfry High School as 38 high schools traveled to Pond Creek to compete.