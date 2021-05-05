JACKSON, Ky. — After waiting for more than five months to compete, The Belfry Pirate Cheerleaders finally took the mat this past Saturday at Breathitt County High School in the 2021 KHSAA Competitive Cheer Gameday Division Region 8 Competition.
BHS finished No. 1 with a score of 97.90, more than four points better than second place Betsy Layne who had a score of 93.00. Magoffin County was third with a score of 87.10.
The members of the 2021 Belfry Cheerleading squad is Larrah Martin, Sierra Lowe, Reagan Wolford, Dawn Wiedel, Kaylee DeMurray, Taylor Sullivan, Tianna Elia, Kenzie Meade, Alyssa Varney, Summer Vipperman, Presley Kinser, Kyra Justice, Kennedi Rash, Madison Maynard, Bailey McCoy, Roxy Cline, Victoria Hylton, Kelsey Stogsdill, Jadyn Carr, Brooke Duncan, Emily Duncan, Shyllia Maynard, Hannah Dingess, and Jordyn Lockhard.
They are coached by longtime mentor Sherrie Hatfield Casey, who led BHS to their only cheer state title in 2018.
The Pirates advance to the KHSAA Competitive Cheer Gameday Division State Competition which is scheduled for May 13 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky.