GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates seem to be rounding into form as postseason play approaches as they picked up a pair of wins against 15th Region competition this past week and improved to 13-9 on the season.
The Pirates began the week on Thursday night as they traveled to Floyd County and picked up a good road win at Betsy Layne by a final of 78-64.
BHS used a big second quarter where they netted 23 points and an even bigger fourth quarter when they dropped 30 in a single period in route to the 14 point win.
The Bucs were led by their sophomore guard duo as Sal Dean finished with a double-double scoring 20 points and 10 assists while De’Mahjae Clark led the team in scoring with 21.
Senior Ben McNamee followed them with 13 points, 7’3” center Bol Kuir added 11 points and snatched 20 rebounds, sophomore Steven Banks netted 10, and Noah Brown finished with three to round out the scoring for BHS.
Belfry was back in action the following night and returned to Pond Creek to play another Floyd County foe in the form of the Floyd Central Jaguars and they cruised to a 95-70 win.
The 95 point total was the most in any game of the season for coach Mark Thompson’s club as they scored 30 in the first, 17 in the second, and 24 in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Kuir had another dominating game in the paint for the Pirates as the big man shot 14-15 from the floor in the game in route to scoring a career high 32 points while also grabbing 15 boards.
Five Belfry players in total landed in double-digits as Dean followed him with 15, Clark scored 14, McNamee added 12, and Brown finished with a career high of 11.
Steven Banks and Caleb Spears each tossed in five while Gage Thompson finished with three to round out the scoring column for BHS.
The red-and-white returned to action the following night as they had to make the long road trip to Paris and battle with Bourbon County. The Colonels sent the Pirates back to Pond Creek unhappy as they secured the 79-68 win.
Clark had a season high 22 points and dished seven assists for BHS and seems to be finding his groove after joining the team midway through the season.
Dean was right behind him with 20 points and eight assists as they were the only two Pirates to net double-figures.
Kuir added nine points, 11 rebounds, and three blocked shots while McNamee and Spears each followed with six and Banks netted five to round out the scoring.
Belfry’s 13 wins during the 2021 season are tied for fourth most among teams in the 15th Region entering the final week of the regular season.
The Pirates are scheduled to host Phelps on Wednesday and then Lawrence County on Thursday night in what are supposed to be the final two games of the regular season.
BHS finished as the No. 1 seed in the 60th District and are scheduled to play the winner of No. 2 seed Pike Central and No. 3 seed Phelps in the District Championship game on Friday, March 19 at Pike Central High School.