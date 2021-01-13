The Belfry Pirates and head coach Mark Thompson showed that the high expectations surrounding the team this season are for real as they won their first two games of the 2021 season this past week by double-digits.
BELFRY 83 PRESTONSBURG 62
The Pirates hit the road for their first contest of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 5 as they traveled to Prestonsburg and defeated the Blackcats by a final score of 83-62.
The Pirates got off to a slow shooting start to begin the game as they allowed Prestonsburg to build a 19-12 lead after the first quarter of play.
From that point on it was all Belfry however as the Pirates outscored the ‘Cats 24-7 in the second stanza to run ahead to a 36-26 halftime lead.
Belfry outscored P’burg 16-9 in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead into the fourth and then put up 31 points in the final eight minutes to secure the 21 point win.
Sophomore point guard Sal Dean picked up where he left off a season ago as he netted 22 points and a team high seven assists. Senior Tyler Chaffin also had a strong game to start the year as he scored 20 points of his own and dished five assists.
7’3” center Bol Kuir showed his ability to dominate the game unlike any other player in the area. The junior transfer finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in his first game for the red-and-white.
Senior Ben McNamee also dropped in 17 for BHS while Ryan Rose led Prestonsburg with 17 points.
Belfry (1-0) 12 24 16 31 — 83
Prestonsburg (0-1) 19 7 9 27 — 62
B: Sal Dean 22; Caleb Spears 0; Bol Kuir 17; Ben McNamee 17; Tyler Chaffin 20; Zack Savage 2; Noah Brown 3; Jonathan Banks 2
P: Jacob Martin 3; Kaleb Jarvis 9; Grant Justice 10; Will Gullett 10; Ryan Rose 17; Connor Hopkins 3; Jon Little 5; Wes Salisbury 5
BELFRY 78 BETSY LAYNE 61
The Belfry Pirates improved to 2-0 to start the young season as they picked up a win in their season opener against Betsy Layne on Saturday night by a final score of 78-61.
Belfry came out playing strong on the defensive end in the first half of play as they held the visiting Bobcats to single-digit points in each of the first two periods and took a 24-15 lead going into halftime.
Both teams picked up things offensively in the second half of play as Belfry scored 24 points in the third while Betsy Layne dropped 23 and BHS led 48-38 going into the fourth.
The Pirates offensive outburst continued in the fourth as they blistered the nets for 30 points to only 23 for Betsy Layne as they ran away with the 17 point win.
Dean once again led BHS on the night as he filled up the stat-sheet, scoring 21 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out seven assists, and grabbing five steals.
Chaffin also registered his second straight 20 point game as he tied Dean for the team lead finishing with 21 points, including four three-pointers.
Kuir produced his second straight double-double as he dominated the paint with 15 points and 13 rebounds and junior Zach Savage added 10 points and nine rebounds off of the bench.
Jordan Frazier led BLHS as he scored a game high 22 points.
The Pirates were also scheduled to play Pikeville on Friday, Jan. 8 in a home game but the game was cancelled but the game was cancelled due to a COVID-19 issue within the Pikeville program.
BHS was back in action on Tuesday night at home against Knott County Central but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Pirates are scheduled to play their first district game of the season on Friday night at Phelps in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader.
Betsy Layne (1-2) 9 6 23 23 — 61
Belfry (2-0) 12 12 24 30 — 78
BL: Jordan Frazier 22; Andrew Kidd 5; Chase Mims 7; Brady Robinson 19; Davy Bentley 8
B: Dean 21; Spears 1; Kuir 15; McNamee 10; Chaffin 21; Savage 10