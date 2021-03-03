GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates and head coach Mark Thompson were busy last week as they played four games in five days and picked up three wins in the process.
The Pirates began the week with a game against Pikeville on Feb. 22. The Panthers were playing without leading scorer Rylee Sammons and BHS took advantage, as they secured the 61-48 win.
Freshman Sal Dean led Belfry in scoring as he dropped 21 points on the night to go with six assists. Sophomore guard De’Mahjae Clark followed him with 16 on the night, including a perfect 4-4 from three point range.
7’3” center Bol Kuir just missed double-figures as he dropped nine points, snatched 11 rebounds, and blocked five shots. Seniors Ben McNamee added eight, Tyler Chaffin tallied five, and Caleb Spears finished with two to round out the scoring.
The following day, BHS was back in action at home and picked up another win as they blew out Letcher County by a final of 70-52.
Kuir dominated the paint with 19 points, 18 rebounds, and eight blocked shots while Clark was right behind him with 16 points.
Chaffin joined them in double-figures with 11 points while Zac Savage added seven, Dean totaled six points and 11 assists, McNamee totaled five, while Spears, Noah Brown, and Steven Banks each tallied two.
After taking Wednesday off, BHS returned to the court on Thursday at home and picked up their sixth straight win with a 76-53 win over Lawrence County.
Kuir once again led with 19 points and 13 rebounds while Dean followed him with 15 points and five assists. Chaffin added 12 and McNamee totaled 10 to join them in double-figures.
Banks seven points, Clark’s six points, Savage’s four points, and Brown’s three points rounded out the scoring for coach Thompson’s club.
In the final game of the week on Friday night BHS came up on the short end of the stick as they dropped a hard fought game against East Ridge by a final of 57-52.
The visiting Warriors outscored Belfry 18-12 in the fourth quarter in route to the five point win.
Dean was the lone Pirate in double-digits as he netted 19 points and dished seven assists. Kuir added eight points and 17 rebounds while Chaffin also reached the eight point mark.
McNamee and Clark each added six and Spears added five to round out the scoring for BHS.
After going 3-1 in the week Belfry saw their season record improve to 11-8 with seven games remaining in the regular season.
The Pirates were scheduled to take the court at home on Monday night against district foe Pike Central and again the following night at Betsy Layne, but scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
BHS is also scheduled to host Floyd Central on Friday and then head to Paris to play Bourbon County on Saturday in a 4:30 p.m. tip.