ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates played perennial 15th Region power Shelby Valley on the road on Thursday, Jan. 21 and suffered a hard-fought loss by the final score of 49-46.
The Pirates (4-3) got off to a quick start to begin the game as they jumped ahead to an 18-10 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Despite slowing down on the offensive end in the second stanza, BHS still was able to add to their lead as they outscored the Wildcats 9-8 to take a 27-18 lead into the break.
Coming out of halftime, SVHS began to make their comeback as they tallied 18 points in the third quarter while holding BHS to 11 and trimmed the Pirate lead to two at 38-36 going into the fourth.
In the final stanza the homestanding ‘Cats were able to hold BHS to single-digits in a quarter for the second time as they outscored 13-8 to come away with the 49-46 win.
Sophomore point guard Sal Dean led the Pirates in scoring as he finished with 12 points while also dishing out seven assists. Senior Tyler Chaffin joined him in double-figures with 11 points, including all three of Belfry’s made three-pointers. Senior Ben McNamee tossed in eight, sophomore DeMahjae Clark added seven, and senior Caleb Spears added four.
7’3” center Bol Kuir was held to a season low four points for the Pirates but also added a team high eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Keian Worrix led SVHS with 16 points.
Belfry 18 9 11 8 — 46
Shelby Valley 10 8 18 13 — 49
B: Dean 12; Spears 4; Kuir 4; Clark 7; Chaffin 11; McNamee 8
SV: Brown 6; Worrix 16; Robinson 11; Osborne 7; Lovins 9; Pallotta 0; Johnson 0
DANVILLE 79 BELFRY 57
The Pirates suffered their worst loss of the 2021 season early last week on Monday, Jan. 18 as they fell 79-57 to Danville in the Jim Lankster Classic played at Sayre High School in Lexington. Head coach Mark Thompson’s club came out playing well to start the contest as they led by two at 15-13 after the first eight minutes of action.
The Admirals turned the tide in the second quarter however as they held BHS to only nine points and tossed in 21 of their own and took the 34-24 lead into the halftime locker room.
Coming out of the break, DHS continued the offensive onslaught scoring 22 points in the third quarter and 23 in the fourth as they cruised to the 22-point win.
Kuir led BHS on the night as he dominated the paint playing his best game in the red-and-white, finishing with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Clark joined him in double-figures with 11 points while McNamee just missed double-digits with nine.
Junior Zack Savage was next with eight points while Belfry’s top two leading scorers in Chaffin and Dean were held to only five and two points respectively.
Sophomore Noah Brown added two points while Johnathan Banks totaled a foul shot to round out the scoring for BHS.
Dante Hayden scored a game high 27 points to lead the Admirals.
After the pair of defeats the Pirates saw their season record fall to 4-3 after they began the year with a 4-0 mark.
BHS was scheduled to play 60th District foe Pike Central on Tuesday but that game was postponed until a later date due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding Pike Central.
The Pirates were able to quickly replace the game against the Hawks on Tuesday night as they scheduled a road game at Hazard. Scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
BHS is scheduled to host Phelps on Friday at home before making another trip to Lexington on Saturday, this time to play Henry Clay High School. The Pirates are also scheduled to play on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at East Ridge.
Belfry 15 9 17 16 — 57
Danville 13 21 22 23 — 79
B: Dean 2; Spears 0; Kuir 19; McNamee 9; Chaffin 5; Savage 8; Clark 11 J. Banks 1; Brown 2
D: Dante Hayden 27; Channing Ford 15; Jalen Dunn 12; Jarius Bryant 19; Ethan Wood 4; Demauriah Grey 2