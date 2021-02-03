GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry boys’ basketball squad had four games postponed this past week due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
Games which were scheduled to be played but had to be postponed were home games on Tuesday. Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 29 against Pike Central and Phelps, a road game on Jan. 30 at Henry Clay, and a road game on Tuesday against East Ridge.
BHS has now had seven regular scheduled games canceled due to COVID-19 as well as a game that was recently added to the schedule against Hazard.
Head coach Mark Thompson’s sits with a 4-3 record on the season. They started the campaign a perfect 4-0 and lost their last three contest, with the last time they took the court being a 49-46 loss to Shelby Valley on Jan. 21.
The Pirates are tentatively scheduled to return to action tonight at Paintsville and again the following night at Pikeville. They are scheduled to return home on Saturday against Johnson Central and then again on Monday, Feb. 8 against Prestonsburg.