PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates picked up a road win over Paintsville on Tuesday, Sept. 28 as coach Trenedy May’s club came away with the 6-0 win.
Senior Gideon Ireson recorded a hat-trick on the night for the red-and-white as he found the back of the net three times to lead them in the win.
Jasper McCoy got the scoring started for the Pirates in the 24th minute of action and then scored his second goal when he curved a corner kick into the net for an unusual goal.
Aiden McCoy also scored a goal for BHS and was credited with two assists by statistician Bennett West. Jasper McCoy also recorded an assist.
Goalie Tyler Slone recorded the clean sheet for the Pirates as he was credited with 15 saves in the win.
Belfry closed out the regular season the following night on Wednesday, Sept. 29 as 15th region power Prestonsburg ran away with a 12-0 win.
The Pirates ended the regular season with a 4-7 record and are set to play Pikeville in the first round of the 58th District Tournament on Tuesday at Lawrence County.
The winner of that game will travel to LC for the district championship on Oct. 7.
BELFRY 2 BOYD COUNTY 2 (Girls)
The Belfry Lady Pirates played their final match of the 2021 regular season on Saturday against Boyd County as the two squads played to a 2-2 tie.
The Lady Pirates had to claw their way back in this one as the Lady Lions jumped ahead to the 2-0 lead after the first half of play.
Coming out of the break, BHS got on the board as senior Kinzie Jackson found the back of the net in the 52nd minute to make it a 2-1 game.
Just six minutes later, freshman Makenna Justice’s strike found the back of the net off of an assists from Roxy Cline as the red-and-white knotted the match up at two apiece.
Boyd County had 21 shots on goal in the match as Belfry goalie Jazzy Cline finished with 12 saves.
Head coach Donna Smith’s club closed out the 2021 regular season with a record of 7-10-1 and are scheduled to play Pikeville in the 58th District Tournament at 8 p.m. on Monday at Lawrence County High School.
The winner of that match will move on to play the winner of Shelby Valley and Lawrence County on Thursday at 8 p.m.