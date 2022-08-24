HARLAN — Belfry soccer picked up their first win of the 2022 season this past week as they blanked Harlan County by a final tally of 4-0.
The Pirates scored three goals in the first half of play as senior Aidan McCoy got the scoring started with a goal in the 16th minute.
Freshman Nick Savage made it 2-0 Belfry as he found the back of the net in the 28th minute off of an assist by McCoy. Savage later returned the favor to his teammate as he assisted McCoy’s second goal during the 36th minute.
Savage gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead as he scored his second goal of the contest at the 50th minute of the second half to halt the scoring.
The Pirates were actually outshot in the match as Harlan County had 15 shots on goal compared to 14 for BHS.
Goalie MaKaden Maynard earned the clean sheet with 12 saves.
Head coach Trenedy May’s club picked up their second win of the season on Saturday as they defeated Estill County 2-1 in the first ever Belfry Invitational Tournament.
McCoy broke open a 1-1 tie with the game winning goal off an assist by Savage late in the game.
The Pirates also earned a COVID-19 forfeit win from Wolfe County as they improved their record to 3-2 on the season.
Other teams competing in the Belfry Invitational were Bluegrass United, Ashland Blazer, Corbin and Prestonsburg.
The Pirates are scheduled to have two road games this week beginning with Tuesday at Letcher County and Thursday at Pikeville.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.