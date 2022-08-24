Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

belfry boys soccer-1.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry freshman Michael Hagy battles for a loose ball during a match against Prestonsburg.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

HARLAN — Belfry soccer picked up their first win of the 2022 season this past week as they blanked Harlan County by a final tally of 4-0.

The Pirates scored three goals in the first half of play as senior Aidan McCoy got the scoring started with a goal in the 16th minute.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

