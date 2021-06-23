GOODY, Ky. — Belfry basketball hosted their 2021 summer team camp on Tuesday and Wednesday of this past week in the BHS Gymnasium. 26 games were played over a two-day period featuring local schools such as Mingo Central, Tug Valley, Logan, Martin County, Johnson Central, Pikeville, and Pike Central. The summer league games give fans of the squads a glimpse at what their teams what might look like in the upcoming season and allows coaches valuable time with returning players and incoming freshman.
Belfry basketball holds summer team camp
