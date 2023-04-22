CABELL MIDLAND 10 BELFRY 0 (Saturday, April 22)
Belfry took a loss to West Virginia foe Cabell Midland in their first game at the City Between the Lakes Tournament in Paintsville on Saturday as the Knights picked up a 10-0 win in six innings.
Belfry mustered five hits on offense in the game as Jake Varney had a pair of singles, Isaiah Stanley doubled, while Devin Jude and Jonah Adkins both singled.
Jonathan banks started and took the loss as he went four innings allowing five runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Chase Varney pitched in relief and gave up four runs on one hit with four walks without recording an out.
Noah Brown fired the final 1.2 innings allowing one run on two hits.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 1
CMHS: 0 5 0 0 4 1 - 10 7 0
HAZARD 18 BELFRY 3 (Monday, April 17)
The Pirates took a lopsided loss at 14th Region power Hazard on Monday night as the Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the fourth inning in route to an 18-3 mercy-rule win.
Belfry jumped out on front in the top of the first inning as senior slugger Jake Varney crushed a two-run home run to left field.
The Pirates only other run came in the second inning when Devin Jude walked and then courtesy runner Carter Jude came in to score after an error on a bunt by Jonah Adkins.
Adkins had two singles to lead Belfry at the plate while Steven Banks also singled.
Chase Varney was tagged with the loss as he went 1.1 innings allowing seven runs, five earned, on five hits with one K and two walks. Isaiah Stanley, Steven Banks, and Jake Varney all pitched in relief.
Score by Innings
BHS: 2 1 0 0 - 3 4 4
HHS: 5 2 0 11 - 18 8 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
