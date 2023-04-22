Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

belfry baseball 3.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry assistant coaches Giddle Johnson (left) and Joe Stanley talk with Isaiah Stanley (No. 2), Jonah Adkins, and Bryce Hagy (right) during a game this season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

CABELL MIDLAND 10 BELFRY 0 (Saturday, April 22)

Belfry took a loss to West Virginia foe Cabell Midland in their first game at the City Between the Lakes Tournament in Paintsville on Saturday as the Knights picked up a 10-0 win in six innings. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings