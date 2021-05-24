GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates had a good week on the baseball diamond this past week as they went 4-0 and won all four of the games by at least 10 runs, including a 14-3 thrashing of 15th Region foe Johnson Central.
BELFRY 13 JENKINS 3 (Monday, May 17)
The Pirates got the week started on Monday as they welcomed the Cavaliers to Pond Creek and came away with the 13-3 mercy rule win in only five innings of play.
BHS smacked 11 base hits on the day led by Jake Varney, Noah Brown, and 8th grader Isaiah Stanley who finished with two hits each. Varney had a double and drive in two runs while Brown and Stanley each recorded an RBI.
Shortstop Gage Fields finished 1-2 at the plate with two runs scored, two stolen bases, and an RBI in the win while Steven Banks and Wyatt Webb each recorded RBI base hits.
On the mound, the Banks brothers took care of the Cavaliers bats as they did not allow a single hit on the day.
Jonathan Banks got the start and went 2.1 innings allowing two runs with six walks and two strikeouts. Steven Banks came in and finished out the game pitching the final 2.2 innings allowing one run with four Ks and four free passes.
BELFRY 14 JOHNSON CENTRAL 3 (Tuesday, May 18)
The baseball ‘Bucs were back in action the following day and made a statement across the 15th Region as they went on the road and picked up another mercy-rule win, this time at Johnson Central, by the final score of 14-3 in six innings.
The Pirates smacked 19 base hits off of Golden Eagle pitching in the win, led by junior Ashton Deskins who finished the game 4-5 at the plate with a double, home run, 5 RBIs, and two runs scored.
Deskins also picked up the win on the mound for BHS as he pitched the complete game and allowed only three runs (1 earned) on four hits while striking out seven and walking one.
Other top performers for Belfry in the win was Steven Banks (4-4, RBI, run scored), Noah Brown (3-3, double, 3 runs scored), Johnathan Banks (2-4, 2 RBI), Gage Fields (2-4, double, RBI), Devin Jude (2-4, double, RBI), and Isaiah Stanley (1-3, 2 RBIs, and 3 runs scored).
BELFRY 11 TUG VALLEY 1 (Thursday, May 20)
The Pirates went back on the road on Thursday to play their first ever game at Panther Mart Park, home of local foe Tug Valley, as the red-and-white came away with the 11-1 win.
BHS once again finished with double-digit hits on the day (11) led by Noah Brown who went 3-4 on the day with a pair of doubles, two runs scored, and a RBI.
Jake Varney and Steven Banks each finished the game with two base hits and drove in a run while Ashton Deskins and Devin Jude added a pair of two RBI singles in the win.
Wyatt Webb picked up the win on the mound for BHS as he started the game and pitched five innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out five batters and walking two.
Johnathan Banks pitched in relief of Webb and went 1.2 innings allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two batters and walking three. Brown came in and retired the final Tug Valley batter to end the game and leave the bases loaded.
Justin Hall led Tug Valley with a pair of doubles and scored the lone run in the game while Tanner Kirk also laced a double. Freshman Conner Lackey drove home Hall with an RBI single.
Lackey took the loss on the mound as he started and pitched five innings allowing seven runs, one earned, on eight hits while striking out four batters and walking two.
BELFRY 11 SHELBY VALLEY 1 (Friday, May 21)
Belfry returned home to end the week on Friday and picked up their fourth consecutive win by 10 or more runs as they rolled past Shelby Valley in an 11-1 win in only five innings.
Devin Jude, Jonathan Banks, Ashton Deskins, and Gage Fields each had two hits in the game to lead BHS while Steven Banks and Noah Brown produced a pair of two RBI singles. Jake Varney added a RBI double to the cause in the win.
Senior Chase Justice started the game and got the win on the bump for Belfry as he went three innings and allowed one run on one hit while striking out four batters and walking two.
Parker Hall came on to pitch the final two innings of the game and was perfect as he struck out two batters and did not allow a single base runner.
After the four game win streak the Pirates improved to 18-11 on the season and look to be playing their best baseball as the end of the regular season approaches.
Belfry has three games remaining on the schedule, beginning with an important 60th District game at Pike Central on Monday at 6 p.m. BHS also is set to play on Tuesday at Martin County before returning home to close out the regular season on Wednesday against Lawrence County.