GOODY, KY. — For the first time since 2013 the 60th District Baseball Championship belongs to Pond Creek as the Belfry Pirates defeated Phelps 10-4 in the title game played on Tuesday at BHS.
Longtime Belfry head coach Michael Hagy, who guided the Pirates to seven straight district titles from 2007 to the last one in 2013, said that bringing the title back to Belfry for the first time in eight years felt like winning the first one all over again.
"It's a great feeling. There were 6-7 years there where I felt like some of the players and the coaches took winning district for granted," Hagy said. "Then we went through a rut there where we didn't even make Region one year and had a bunch of runner-up finishes. I'm glad that this years bunch and especially these three seniors could do it on their home field."
The Pirates (22-11) advanced onto this weekend's 15th Region Tournament and drew 59th District runner-up Shelby Valley (10-21) in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at 2 p.m. at East Ridge High School.
The Hornets (8-11) drew region powerhouse and 58th District Champion Lawrence County (27-6) and will take the field at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
In the win against Phelps on Tuesday, the Pirates scored two runs in the first, third, and fourth inning as well as four runs in the fifth as they left the game never in doubt and cruised to the seven run win. Phelps mustered single runs in the third, fourth, and sixth innings.
Junior Parker Hall picked up the win on the mound for BHS as he went five innings and allowed two runs on six hits to go with eight strikeouts and a pair of walks. Hall improved his record to 3-1 on the season and has a 1.85 ERA with 66Ks and 32 hits allowed in 45.1 innings pitched on the season.
Chase Justice pitched the sixth inning allowing one run while Wyatt Webb pitched a perfect seventh inning to close it out for the Pirates.
Sophomore Dawson McCoy took the loss on the bump for the Hornets as he was tagged for six runs in three plus innings pitched.
At the plate, Belfry was led by sophomore slugger Jake Varney who turned in a perfect 3-3 day with two doubles and three RBIs. Jonathan Banks slashes two singles and knocked in a run while Ashton Deskins and 8th grader Isaiah Stanley each added RBI doubles for BHS.
Gage Fields also singled in a run and scored two times while Steven Banks singles once and crossed the plate three times and Devin Jude added a RBI to round out the offense for the Pirates.
Dominick Francis had a RBI triple for the Hornets while Cameron McCarter finished with two hits including a RBI double. Riley Dotson and McCoy each added doubles while Cainan Land lined an RBI single into center in the 6th to round out the offense for PHS.
The win for Belfry was their 8th straight dating back to the regular season as they haven't lost since May 15. Coach Hagy is pleased with the way his team has came together late in the year after a slow start early on.
"We started slow this year, a lot of people doubted us early on," Hagy said. "But these gives have grinded this last three weeks of the season and I feel has played really good baseball. Pitched it well, fielded it well for the most part, and some timely hitting up and down the lineup. I really like where we're at going into the regional tournament."
Belfry improved to 22-11 with the win and prepares to play a Shelby Valley team who they beat twice in the regular season by scores of 16-0 on April 13 and 11-1 on May 21.
With a win against the Wildcats the Pirates will advance to play the winner of Johnson Central and Floyd Central on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the championship game scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
With the loss Phelps fell to 8-11 but head coach Robert Carillo's team still advance to the 15th Region Tournament for the first time since 2018.