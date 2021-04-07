GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates and head coach Michael Hagy secured a win in their home opener at the Massey Energy Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 30 as they defeated Betsy Layne by a final of 15-3 in only five innings of play.
Senior Chase Justice was credited with the win for the Pirates as he pitched four innings of two hit ball allowing three unearned runs while striking out five and only walking one.
Gage Fields and Wyatt Webb each led the way with a 2-3 performance, while Fields was credited with scoring four runs and Webb stroked a triple as one of his knocks.
Sophomores Steven Banks and Jake Varney each had a hit that knocked in two runs while junior Ashton Deskins had a RBI double and scored three runs as he was hit by a pitch two times.
Lefty Nick Runyon came in to pitch the final inning for BHS and pitched a perfect frame while striking out two to secure the win.
The ‘Bucs then returned to the diamond on Friday and came away with their second consecutive mercy rule win as they traveled to Floyd Central and won 10-0 in five innings.
Junior hurler Parker Hall pitched a dandy of a game in the win for BHS as he went a complete game and only allowed one hit while striking out 11 and only walking one.
Fields and Varney each smacked two hits to lead Belfry as Fields knocked in two runs and scored two of his own and Varney also knocked in a run.
Deskins, Webb, Devin Jude, Steven Banks, and Noah Brown each had a single hit to round out the offensive attack for the Pirates in the win against the Jaguars.
Banks and Deskins each drove in two runs apiece with a pair of RBI doubles.
With the pair of wins the Pirates sit even at .500 with a 2-2 record so far in 2021, as they suffered a 9-0 loss to Lawrence County on March 29 in the season opener and took a 16-7 defeat at Russell on Saturday.
In the loss against the Red Devils, Steven Banks led Belfry with a 2-3 showing and two RBIs. Deskins, Varney, Jude, Fields, and Aiden Taylor each had a base knock to round out the hit column for BHS while Varney and Jude were each credited with a RBI.
The Pirates were scheduled to host Magoffin County on Monday before playing at Mingo Central on April 8 and returning home on April 9 to host perennial power Johnson Central.