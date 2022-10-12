Both the Belfry Pirates and the Tug Valley Panthers enjoyed some time off this past week as each squad took their lone off week during the 10-game schedule.
Longtime Pirate head coach Philip Haywood and his Pirates will play the most important game remaining on their regular season schedule as they will take a road trip Friday to district foe Lawrence County.
The Bulldogs are coming in riding high at 6-1 on the season with a 17-14 loss to Greenup County on Sept. 2.
Since then Lawrence County has won five straight games including a 48-8 walk-through of Pike Central a week ago.
Belfry has dominated the recent series of late against the Bulldogs as they have won 23 straight games since the 2003 season and lead the all-time series 29-9.
Belfry beat LC twice a year ago, but the second meeting in the second round of the 2021 3A playoffs came down to the wire as Belfry got a stop on defense at the end of the game to come away with the 21-14 win.
The Bulldogs are rated No. 6 in the 3A RPI standings while Belfry sits at No. 16, so this win would be big for the Pirates as it would shoot them up the standings.
Belfry is entering with a week of rest as they have a 4-3 record on the season and are in search of their third straight win. The past two wins have come against district foes — a 51-14 win over Magoffin County and a 49-12 win against Floyd Central.
Tug Valley is returning home for their first game action since a 44-7 win at rival Tolsia on Sept. 30 as they will host Class A foe Mount View.
The Knights were a playoff team a year ago but are struggling this season as they enter with a 1-5 record. Tug Valley leads the all-time series 7-2 despite a 41-6 win by Mount View in 2021.
The Panthers are 5-1 on the season and are tied at No. 11 in the West Virginia Class A Football Playoff Rankings with Montcalm this week who is 6-0 for the first time ever.
A 6-1 start for Tug Valley would be their best start to a season since 2017 under Tony Clusky when they finished 10-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class A playoffs.
Kickoff for both games is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
