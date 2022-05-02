GOODY, Ky. — Former Belfry Pirate and Louisville Cardinal Cole Bentley will get to continue to wear the red-and-white as he announced on Saturday that he had signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.
Bentley posted the news on his social media pages where he posted a photo of the Cardinals logo and said “Extremely blessed and thankful for the opportunity Arizona Cardinals. Excited to work!”
Bentley is coming off of a five year career in the ACC where he was a mainstay on the Louisville offensive line starting in 52 career games for the Cardinals.
He was supposed to graduate after the 2020 season but decided to stick around for a fifth season after NCAA players were granted an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bentley stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 315 lbs. and is a versatile piece up front as he saw plenty of action at both guard and center during his time in Louisville but was the full-time center in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Prior to his time at Louisville Bentley was an all-time great at Belfry High School under legendary head coach Philip Haywood. Bentley helped lead Belfry to their best four year run in school history as they won the Class 3A State Championship all four years of his high school career.
He is the first Belfry alum to sign a deal in the NFL since former Kentucky standout and current Bourbon County head coach David Jones had a stint with the Baltimore Ravens following his time in Lexington.
Bentley has seen plenty of support during his career from fans in both Pike County in Kentucky and Mingo County in West Virginia as he grew up across the Tug Fork River in Lenore but attended school in Belfry.
If Bentley is able to earn a spot with the Cardinals, you might just see a few more Arizona fans running around the Tug Valley area.